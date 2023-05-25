Maselspoort resort attack: Accused gets R4 000 fine or 12 months in prison after guilty plea

One of the three men accused of a racist attack at a Free State resort has reportedly pleaded guilty.

Two black teenage boys were allegedly assaulted when they attempted to swim in a pool at a resort, on Christmas Day.

Stephanus van der Westhuizen was fined R4 000 or 12 months' imprisonment.

One of the three men accused of a racist attack at a Free State resort has reportedly pleaded guilty to assault.

According to OFM, Stephanus van der Westhuizen, 47, was fined R4 000 or 12 months' imprisonment in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Monday.

He was one of three men arrested in connection with the Christmas Day attack in which a 13-year-old boy was choked and an 18-year-old was held underwater at Maselspoort Resort and Conference Centre. They were trying to swim in a pool that was allegedly "reserved for white people".

News24 previously reported that Van der Westhuizen, Jakobus Klaasen and Johan Nel were arrested a few days after the incident, which was captured on CCTV.

In the footage, a white man can be seen slapping a boy, grabbing him by the throat and pulling his hair. A scuffle then ensues. White men can be seen roughing up black teens. The footage ends after one of the white men pushes a teen into the pool and seemingly tries to hold his head underwater.

Klaasen and Nel are reportedly expected to appear in court again on 3 July.

News24 previously reported that Klaasen faces charges of attempted murder, common assault and crimen injuria.

Nel faces charges of common assault and crimen injuria.