1h ago

Share

Maselspoort resort attack: Accused gets R4 000 fine or 12 months in prison after guilty plea

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
One of the three men accused of an apparent racist attack at a Free State resort has reportedly been sentenced after pleading guilty to a charge of assault.
One of the three men accused of an apparent racist attack at a Free State resort has reportedly been sentenced after pleading guilty to a charge of assault.
  • One of the three men accused of a racist attack at a Free State resort has reportedly pleaded guilty.
  • Two black teenage boys were allegedly assaulted when they attempted to swim in a pool at a resort, on Christmas Day.
  • Stephanus van der Westhuizen was fined R4 000 or 12 months' imprisonment.

One of the three men accused of a racist attack at a Free State resort has reportedly pleaded guilty to assault.

According to OFM, Stephanus van der Westhuizen, 47, was fined R4 000 or 12 months' imprisonment in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Monday.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

He was one of three men arrested in connection with the Christmas Day attack in which a 13-year-old boy was choked and an 18-year-old was held underwater at Maselspoort Resort and Conference Centre. They were trying to swim in a pool that was allegedly "reserved for white people".

News24 previously reported that Van der Westhuizen, Jakobus Klaasen and Johan Nel were arrested a few days after the incident, which was captured on CCTV.

In the footage, a white man can be seen slapping a boy, grabbing him by the throat and pulling his hair. A scuffle then ensues. White men can be seen roughing up black teens. The footage ends after one of the white men pushes a teen into the pool and seemingly tries to hold his head underwater.  

READ | Different boys, different bathrooms – same age, same modus operandi, Gerhard Ackerman trial hears

Klaasen and Nel are reportedly expected to appear in court again on 3 July.

News24 previously reported that Klaasen faces charges of attempted murder, common assault and crimen injuria.

Nel faces charges of common assault and crimen injuria.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
free statebloemfonteincrime and courtsracismassault
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your take on the task team looking into Russian President Vladimir Putin's possible visit to SA in August?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I doubt they'll find a legal loophole
25% - 951 votes
Putin is coming, it's just a formality
75% - 2873 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Herman Mashaba's buy-ography: Inside ActionSA leader's deceptive R12.5m book deal

22 May

LISTEN | Herman Mashaba's buy-ography: Inside ActionSA leader's deceptive R12.5m book deal
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope

17 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope
LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA

15 May

LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.31
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
23.89
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.71
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.61
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.3%
Platinum
1,025.71
-1.8%
Palladium
1,411.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,962.96
+0.3%
Silver
23.12
+0.3%
Brent Crude
78.36
+1.9%
Top 40
70,312
-0.0%
All Share
75,580
-0.1%
Resource 10
66,862
+0.5%
Industrial 25
103,636
-0.3%
Financial 15
14,764
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in...

19 May

'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in class by day for degree
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain...

17 May

'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain surgery
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later

23 May

4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo