15m ago

add bookmark

Mashaba dismisses claims donors influenced ActionSA not to partner with ANC

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Herman Mashaba campaigns in Soweto.
Herman Mashaba campaigns in Soweto.
Photo by Gallo Images/Papi Morake
  • ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has denied allegations that donors have pushed the party not to partner with the EFF.
  • Mashaba and other political parties have been engaging in coalition talks to run various hung metros.
  • The businessman says his family has poured more money into ActionSA than anyone else.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba insists there is no donor with enough financial muscle to have influenced his party's refusal of the EFF's proposal to work with the ANC. 

This after the party said on Saturday its senate had voted against entertaining a proposal from the EFF, which included the option of partnering with the ANC. 

EFF leader Julius Malema indicated on Saturday, while in the Eastern Cape, his party had proposed taking charge of Tshwane. 

This would mean the ANC governing in Ekurhuleni while ActionSA takes control of Johannesburg, he said.

The ANC needs the support of other political parties to boost its majority in key Gauteng metros. 

READ | Coalition talks: EFF says it wants City of Tshwane

However on Sunday, Mashaba dismissed reports the party's senate, its highest decision-making body, was divided on the EFF matter. 

He called it an insult that allegations of political donor influence were being levelled against ActionSA. 

The businessman said the allegations were devoid of truth because his family was the party's biggest donor. 

"I made it clear from day one when I launched ActionSA that we are not going into an arrangement with the ANC."


"From the start of ActionSA up to now, my family has put in more money than anyone else. My family has no other agenda than to unseat the ANC, and they will never dictate to ActionSA what position to take. 

"It is an insult to ActionSA's senate. Which donors would have such powers? The matter did not even have to go for voting because no one in our senate supported the proposal," Mashaba told News24. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
effactionsaherman mashabajulius malemapoliticselections 2021
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are you expecting from Saturday's Test between the Springboks and Scotland at Murrayfield?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks by plenty! We are world champions for a reason
26% - 453 votes
A Springbok victory, but it will be closer than many think
54% - 936 votes
I reckon a Scotland upset could be on the cards!
15% - 252 votes
It's too close to call...
5% - 82 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.31
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.54
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.52
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.23
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,864.57
0.0%
Silver
25.31
0.0%
Palladium
2,110.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,086.28
0.0%
Brent Crude
82.17
-0.8%
Top 40
63,263
+1.4%
All Share
69,921
+1.1%
Resource 10
64,694
-0.7%
Industrial 25
92,953
+3.7%
Financial 15
13,959
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo