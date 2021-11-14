Mashaba dismisses claims donors influenced ActionSA not to partner with ANC

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has denied allegations that donors have pushed the party not to partner with the EFF.

Mashaba and other political parties have been engaging in coalition talks to run various hung metros.

The businessman says his family has poured more money into ActionSA than anyone else.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba insists there is no donor with enough financial muscle to have influenced his party's refusal of the EFF's proposal to work with the ANC.



This after the party said on Saturday its senate had voted against entertaining a proposal from the EFF, which included the option of partnering with the ANC.

EFF leader Julius Malema indicated on Saturday, while in the Eastern Cape, his party had proposed taking charge of Tshwane.

This would mean the ANC governing in Ekurhuleni while ActionSA takes control of Johannesburg, he said.

What's done is done.



People voted ActionSA to get rid of the ANC.



They knew very well that we will never work with that criminal syndicate.@Action4SA won't help them get the keys to any municipality, no matter what is offered to us. — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) November 14, 2021

The ANC needs the support of other political parties to boost its majority in key Gauteng metros.

READ | Coalition talks: EFF says it wants City of Tshwane

However on Sunday, Mashaba dismissed reports the party's senate, its highest decision-making body, was divided on the EFF matter.

He called it an insult that allegations of political donor influence were being levelled against ActionSA.

The businessman said the allegations were devoid of truth because his family was the party's biggest donor.

"I made it clear from day one when I launched ActionSA that we are not going into an arrangement with the ANC."





"From the start of ActionSA up to now, my family has put in more money than anyone else. My family has no other agenda than to unseat the ANC, and they will never dictate to ActionSA what position to take.

"It is an insult to ActionSA's senate. Which donors would have such powers? The matter did not even have to go for voting because no one in our senate supported the proposal," Mashaba told News24.