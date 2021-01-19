Mashaba on Covid-19 vaccine: 'I will take the jab, but everyone should have the right to say no'

ActionSA's Herman Mashaba says he will take the Covid-19 vaccine.

Mashaba says the party has made a commitment to play a leading role in South Africa's fight against the pandemic.

The party says every South African should have the right to decide whether they will take the vaccine or not.

ActionSA's Herman Mashaba says he will be taking the Covid-19 vaccine the moment it is his turn to do so.

"My decision to communicate this arises from a senate meeting of ActionSA which has resolved on a number of policy matters relating to Covid-19. This includes our commitment to playing a leading role in the South African society's fight against this pandemic," Mashaba said in a statement on Tuesday.

ActionSA said its central resolution was that it supported safe and effective vaccines as a proven weapon in preventing diseases.

The former Johannesburg mayor stated that millions of children were being vaccinated every day against diseases which have been eradicated "precisely because of the vaccines that were developed to combat them".

The DA has given President Cyril Ramaphosa seven days to outline the government's plan for a Covid-19 vaccine rollout, or face court action | @lizTandwa https://t.co/QB4Vo63nXK — News24 (@News24) January 18, 2021

However, ActionSA is of the view that it must be the right of every South African to decide, with informed consent, whether they will take the vaccine or not.

Mashaba explained:

The sanctity of a person's body, and their right to determine what they will and won't receive as medical treatment, is a long-established principle that cannot be infringed.

The political party further supports the exploration of a holistic approach to fighting Covid-19. It said this includes the continued use of measures such as social distancing, sanitising and mask wearing, as well as the need for Sahpra to urgently finalise its consideration of potentially effective therapeutics like Ivermectin.

ActionSA also expressed concern about the planning behind the procurement, distribution and implementation of the vaccine in South Africa.

"ActionSA stresses the need for government to expedite the procurement, distribution and implementation of a safe, effective and approved vaccine. In nations with highly advanced infrastructure networks, the vaccine rollout has been described as one of the biggest logistical exercises in history.

"Given our government's propensity to fail in both planning and execution, and with so many lives hanging in the balance, serious concerns must be expressed about the planning behind the procurement, distribution and implementation of the vaccine in South Africa," Mashaba said.

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his foundation have thrown their weight behind the rollout of a Covid-19 vaccine programme. | @AlexMitchley https://t.co/8prX66rHwW — News24 (@News24) January 18, 2021

In addition, the political party has expressed concern about the level of misinformation surrounding the vaccine and other Covid-19-related matters. It said there was a lack of awareness among South Africans to help them make their own choices with sound information.

"I call upon all South Africans to be responsible in their communication on Covid-19-related matters and to challenge information that is misleading. We can only prevail against this pandemic when fact, logic and science prevail over misinformation," he said.

