Mashaba on how to fix SA: 'Opposition parties must work together to oust ANC'

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba delivered his own State of the Nation Address ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech on Thursday.

Mashaba says a coalition of opposition parties could unseat the ANC in municipalities in this year's local government elections.

Mashaba also gave proposals for how South Africa could get working again after the Covid-19 lockdown.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has used what he termed his "alternative State of the Nation" address to kick off an early local government election campaign and to propose a "multi-party platform" for "like-minded opposition parties".

Delivering his speech on a virtual platform on Tuesday morning, Mashaba said to fix South Africa "we must remove the ANC from as many municipalities as possible."

He said he had written to other opposition parties with the view of working together to achieve this.

As former mayor of Johannesburg - when Mashaba was in the Democratic Alliance - he said he knew the best place "to start the project to get South Africa working" was in cities and towns.

He also hinted that he was willing to be part of a coalition following the local government elections, expected to take place at the end of the year.

"Coalitions are the future of South African politics," he added.

Mashaba said from experience he knew how to take "billions of rands" from government luxuries and use it to fix roads and electrify informal settlements.

"I know that we can take the abandoned buildings that are home to criminals and give them to the private sector to build world-class affordable accommodation in our city centres," he added.

He said the metro police's powers could be expanded to fight crime, while anti-corruption units could be put in place to pursue those involved in graft.

Mashaba said South Africans were now "less equal than we were in 1994".

He continued:

We are less employed, less educated and less safe than we were in 1994. The project to fix South Africa not only has to fix our colonial and apartheid past, it has to reverse the damage of the last 27 years of ANC government.

Mashaba also said it was possible to defeat Covid-19, and he proposed a range of measures to achieve this, including a programme to hire unemployed South African doctors and nurses.

Mashaba's former colleague, DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille, had nothing but scorn for Mashaba, who left the DA in November 2019.

About recruiting him to run as the party's mayoral candidate in the local government elections in 2016, she wrote last year that she had realised "his elevation from political neophyte to Johannesburg mayor was far too quick".

Zille added that Mashaba "didn't have the political nous to manage a complex coalition and all the other pressures that come with governing".

