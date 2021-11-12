Mashaba rubbishes claims that ActionSA favoured high-ranking candidates for PR list

A group of disgruntled ActionSA members in Soweto accused the party of favouring high-ranking individuals on its Proportional Representation list.

The group has filed a complaint with the party.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has accused them of coming with "ANC tendencies" and says they have no case.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has pushed back at claims his party favoured high-ranking individuals ahead of ordinary members on its Proportional Representation (PR) list.



Mashaba labelled a group of Soweto residents who have complained about ActionSA’s Johannesburg PR list as coming to the party with “ANC tendencies”.

A group of over 20 Soweto ActionSA members had raised concerns about the party’s Johannesburg PR list. They believe it should be changed to reflect the hard work done by ActionSA members in branches.

FINAL RESULTS | ANC the biggest loser as 5 out of 8 metros are hung

Most had lost out on winning the wards they were competing in.



They believe they should have been compensated, for money spent campaigning, with PR list positions.

One of those disgruntled members is Mthandeni Bhembe from ward 33 in Soweto. He claims ActionSA’s IT system prevented him from registering on the PR list and only allowed him to apply as a ward candidate.

Bhembe said high profile donors and those close to Mashaba had taken preference on the PR list, specifically in Johannesburg.

ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont told News24 that the claims were not true. He said the members had actually never applied to be on the party’s PR list.

The group has filed a complaint with the party. They also claim they are now indebted to loan sharks for money spent on the campaign trail.



On Friday, Mashaba said the group was trying to disrupt the party and had no case.

READ | Disgruntled ActionSA Soweto members accuse party of using them for votes

“If people thought it was an automatic position, we don’t have that power.

“Those people if ever they thought they be councillors that is sad. I sympathise with them. Those people are coming with an ANC mentality,” Mashaba said.

“We ran a transparent process, we gave no one guarantee that those people would be councillors,” Mashaba insisted.

Bhembe and others have been issued with suspension letters for tarnishing the party’s image and speaking to the media, according to a letter sent the group.

They had until Friday at noon to explain to the party’s senate why they should not be suspended.

Mashaba justified the letters saying if people brought "ANC tendencies", then they would be expelled.