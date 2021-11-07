1h ago

Mashatile, Duarte to lead ANC's coalition negotiating team

Juniour Khumalo
  • ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile and deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte will lead a team of negotiators, as the party seeks coalition partners following the municipal elections. 
  • It said the team had already engaged in negotiations with various parties and would be in more talks going forward. 
  • Among the parties the ANC spoke to on Saturday was the Patriotic Alliance. 

The ANC on Sunday announced that it had assembled a team of negotiators led by treasurer-general Paul Mashatile and deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte to oversee the coalition negotiations with opposition parties, as the party tries to assume governance in the 66 hung municipalities following the municipal elections. 

This announcement comes after the ANC last week also revealed that former minister Jeff Radebe would be leading a team to engage in coalition talks in KwaZulu-Natal. 

Through a media statement, the party said the initiative was one of many constructive engagements that happening at all levels of the organisation following the drastically increased number of hung municipalities throughout the country. 

"The ANC is a common denominator in all these hung municipalities," it said, having garnered most of the council seats in these yet to be decided municipalities.

The ANC also said it believed that, with the country's maturing democracy, there was a need to look beyond party confines to serve citizens. 

ANC leadership, Treasurer General Paul Mashatile a
ANC leadership, Treasurer General Paul Mashatile and Deputy Secretary General Jessie Duarte. briefed the media on the ANC’s status on elections. Photo: Christopher Moagi

"We believe that in exercising their will, the people of South Africa have imposed on all parties to work together and take the country forward. This forms part of an established and increasingly new condition for most municipalities," read the statement. 

The party also confirmed that the coalition team had met with a number of political parties on Saturday, and that more meetings with other parties would follow as and when these parties were ready to engage. 

News24 has learnt that one of the parties that the ANC spoke to on Saturday was the Patriotic Alliance. 

The PA, while relatively new on the political landscape, managed to amass 75 council seats nationally. The bulk of its support was in the Western Cape, where they secured 28 seats and 69 319 votes.

Sources within the PA told News24 that the party had yet to commit to any of the parties that had approached it, and were still open to more engagements before making any final decisions. 

The ANC's national executive committee is also meeting on Sunday to evaluate the party's dismal performance, and with whom it is likely to go into coalitions. 

"We believe that as different parties, we are enjoined by a commitment to work for our people and the country. We once more reiterate our commitment as the ANC to find solutions that will benefit our people. Once we reach agreements with other parties, we will jointly communicate those decisions," read the ANC statement. 

