Mashatile says Mervyn Dirks was out of line, but latter insists he was just doing his job

Paul Mashatile insists Mervyn Dirks should have had the party's permission before he tried to hold Cyril Ramaphosa accountable.

Dirks disputes this, saying he was only doing his job as the Scopa whip.

Mashatile tentatively holds three of the ANC's top six positions at the moment.

ANC leader Paul Mashatile was resolute that MP Mervyn Dirks should have called President Cyril Ramaphosa to account within party structures, but the suspended MP said he was only doing his job.



Dirks was placed on precautionary suspension after calling for Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) to investigate Ramaphosa for his purported comments on the use of public funds for party activities.

While speaking to the media on Thursday, Mashatile said there was nothing wrong with Dirks asking for an investigation into the leaked utterances attributed to Ramaphosa. But he insisted the ANC was concerned that the MP did not follow proper party procedures in making the request.

"The president has never refused to account for anything, as far as I can recall. The problem came in that Mervyn Dirks did not follow the right procedures. You know, in any institution, there are protocols, and the ANC is the same - there are protocols. There are things that you just do not do, that is where the problem is.

"Yes, we must all account, including the president, but we have leaders that we have appointed in our parliamentary caucus, and certain things must go through them," said Mashatile.

Mashatile, the ANC's treasurer-general, said there was nothing stopping Dirks from going to ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina and raising his concerns with her, instead of taking matters into his own hands.

"He had no right to be bypassing the leadership of the ANC. Sometimes people forget that the ANC actually deployed them. He came to Parliament on the ticket of the ANC," said Mashatile.

Dirks, however, refuted Mashatile's assessment of the matter, saying he was the ANC's Scopa whip - and "the issue of the misuse of public funds fell directly under my scope".

"The ANC has a clear position on corruption and the abuse of public funds. Since the matter was already in the public domain, I believed, as the whip of Scopa at the time, that I should act. It did not occur to me that I needed to seek permission to write a letter to Scopa, requesting it to look into a matter that millions of South Africans had already heard of through the leaked audio," said Dirks.

He added: "In any case, I did not breach any parliamentary procedures or rules, which my oath of office is based on.

"Furthermore, the issue should not be about me, but rather about the accountability of the executive regarding any utterances or knowledge that they may have about the abuse of public funds by certain individuals during the run-up towards the 2017 Nasrec ANC elective conference. I believe my suspension is harsh, unlawful and unconstitutional and that the ANC leadership should consider reversing this suspension because it is sending out the wrong message about my organisation's commitment to fighting corruption and malfeasance in the state."

Mashatile, in his new role as acting secretary-general, is currently also seized with trying to beef up the staff contingent in this office.

He was asked to step in after ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte took ill and secretary-general Ace Magashule remains on suspension.

"We are in the process of beefing up the SG's office. We already have five full-time NEC members assisting with the workings of the office. And the ANC's top six has asked me to make further assessments to see if there is a need for additional capacity, but so far we are managing," said Mashatile.

News24 understands that there has been a strong push for Gwen Ramokgopa to be part of the NEC members deployed at the secretary-general's office as the party heads toward its policy and elective conference.

The secretary-general's office is also under pressure to finalise and publicise the party's local government barometer.

In October 2021, the ANC launched the barometer, which is a scorecard through which the party promised to monitor and evaluate its own performance in the municipalities it governs.

The initial instalment was supposed to be published at the end of January, but this has not happened.

When asked by News24 when the ANC would eventually make it public, Mashatile said: "In truth, I don't have that report yet.

"It [the report] might well be that it is ready, but I haven't checked with the committee that is working on that. Obviously, we just came from the NEC, and we are assessing the municipal elections, and there are several things that committees are processing.

"The barometer is one of the things that we are going to prioritise, to see if our municipalities are not functioning optimally, so we can intervene because it's important that we improve on service delivery," said Mashatile.

As acting secretary-general, he also vowed that the ANC would not stand in the way of state capture report recommendations being implemented.

"We have said so from the beginning; we support the commission and its work. We support the commission as it continues to implement its recommendations. In general, our approach is to let the recommendations of the commission be implemented; that's our attitude. We are not going to stand in the way of anything," said Mashatile.

The second part of the state capture report was released this week.

Last month, the ANC's national working committee appointed NEC members Jeff Radebe, Joel Netshithenzhe, Ronald Lamola, Lindiwe Maseko and other legally skilled members to evaluate and make informed referrals on how it ought to implement recommendations made in the initial state capture inquiry report.

Explaining the appointment of a committee, Mashatile said: "Some of the matters may require (a change in) policy by structures of the organisation as it relates to the ANC, while there may be others that require legislation."

