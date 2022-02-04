1h ago

add bookmark

Mashatile says Mervyn Dirks was out of line, but latter insists he was just doing his job

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile. Photo: Christopher Moagi
ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile. Photo: Christopher Moagi
  • Paul Mashatile insists Mervyn Dirks should have had the party's permission before he tried to hold Cyril Ramaphosa accountable. 
  • Dirks disputes this, saying he was only doing his job as the Scopa whip. 
  • Mashatile tentatively holds three of the ANC's top six positions at the moment. 

ANC leader Paul Mashatile was resolute that MP Mervyn Dirks should have called President Cyril Ramaphosa to account within party structures, but the suspended MP said he was only doing his job. 

Dirks was placed on precautionary suspension after calling for Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) to investigate  Ramaphosa for his purported comments on the use of public funds for party activities. 

While speaking to the media on Thursday, Mashatile said there was nothing wrong with Dirks asking for an investigation into the leaked utterances attributed to Ramaphosa. But he insisted the ANC was concerned that the MP did not follow proper party procedures in making the request. 

"The president has never refused to account for anything, as far as I can recall. The problem came in that Mervyn Dirks did not follow the right procedures. You know, in any institution, there are protocols, and the ANC is the same - there are protocols. There are things that you just do not do, that is where the problem is.

"Yes, we must all account, including the president, but we have leaders that we have appointed in our parliamentary caucus, and certain things must go through them," said Mashatile. 

Mashatile, the ANC's treasurer-general, said there was nothing stopping Dirks from going to ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina and raising his concerns with her, instead of taking matters into his own hands. 

READ Scopa gives Ramaphosa 10 days to respond to claims that public money was used for ANC purposes

"He had no right to be bypassing the leadership of the ANC. Sometimes people forget that the ANC actually deployed them. He came to Parliament on the ticket of the ANC," said Mashatile. 

Dirks, however, refuted Mashatile's assessment of the matter, saying he was the ANC's Scopa whip - and "the issue of the misuse of public funds fell directly under my scope".

"The ANC has a clear position on corruption and the abuse of public funds. Since the matter was already in the public domain, I believed, as the whip of Scopa at the time, that I should act. It did not occur to me that I needed to seek permission to write a letter to Scopa, requesting it to look into a matter that millions of South Africans had already heard of through the leaked audio," said Dirks. 

He added: "In any case, I did not breach any parliamentary procedures or rules, which my oath of office is based on.

"Furthermore, the issue should not be about me, but rather about the accountability of the executive regarding any utterances or knowledge that they may have about the abuse of public funds by certain individuals during the run-up towards the 2017 Nasrec ANC elective conference. I believe my suspension is harsh, unlawful and unconstitutional and that the ANC leadership should consider reversing this suspension because it is sending out the wrong message about my organisation's commitment to fighting corruption and malfeasance in the state."

Mashatile, in his new role as acting secretary-general, is currently also seized with trying to beef up the staff contingent in this office. 

He was asked to step in after ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte took ill and secretary-general Ace Magashule remains on suspension. 

"We are in the process of beefing up the SG's office. We already have five full-time NEC members assisting with the workings of the office. And the ANC's top six has asked me to make further assessments to see if there is a need for additional capacity, but so far we are managing," said Mashatile. 

News24 understands that there has been a strong push for Gwen Ramokgopa to be part of the NEC members deployed at the secretary-general's office as the party heads toward its policy and elective conference. 

ANC MP Mervyn Dirks
Mervyn Dirks lost his urgent bid to be allowed back on to the Select Committee on Public Accounts for a meeting.

The secretary-general's office is also under pressure to finalise and publicise the party's local government barometer. 

In October 2021, the ANC launched the barometer, which is a scorecard through which the party promised to monitor and evaluate its own performance in the municipalities it governs. 

The initial instalment was supposed to be published at the end of January, but this has not happened. 

When asked by News24 when the ANC would eventually make it public, Mashatile said: "In truth, I don't have that report yet.

"It [the report] might well be that it is ready, but I haven't checked with the committee that is working on that. Obviously, we just came from the NEC, and we are assessing the municipal elections, and there are several things that committees are processing.

"The barometer is one of the things that we are going to prioritise, to see if our municipalities are not functioning optimally, so we can intervene because it's important that we improve on service delivery," said Mashatile. 

As acting secretary-general, he also vowed that the ANC would not stand in the way of state capture report recommendations being implemented. 

"We have said so from the beginning; we support the commission and its work. We support the commission as it continues to implement its recommendations. In general, our approach is to let the recommendations of the commission be implemented; that's our attitude. We are not going to stand in the way of anything," said Mashatile. 

READ | Scopa wants Cyril Ramaphosa to explain leaked audio, says it has far-reaching implications

The second part of the state capture report was released this week. 

Last month, the ANC's national working committee appointed NEC members Jeff Radebe, Joel Netshithenzhe, Ronald Lamola, Lindiwe Maseko and other legally skilled members to evaluate and make informed referrals on how it ought to implement recommendations made in the initial state capture inquiry report.

Explaining the appointment of a committee, Mashatile said: "Some of the matters may require (a change in) policy by structures of the organisation as it relates to the ANC, while there may be others that require legislation."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancmervyn dirkspaul mashatilegautengjohannesburgpolitics
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Are you happy that government has announced an end to rotational learning in schools?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's long overdue
86% - 978 votes
No, I'm concerned it will lead to another wave
14% - 158 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.43
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
20.87
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.66
-1.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.91
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.0%
Gold
1,798.34
-0.4%
Silver
22.25
-0.8%
Palladium
2,298.00
-1.3%
Platinum
1,022.00
-1.4%
Brent Crude
91.11
+1.8%
Top 40
68,344
-0.2%
All Share
74,873
-0.2%
Resource 10
74,984
+0.5%
Industrial 25
93,401
-0.5%
Financial 15
15,453
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo