1h ago

Share

Mashatile sworn in as acting president while Ramaphosa visits Burundi

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Deputy President Paul Mashatile sworn in as acting president of South Africa.
Deputy President Paul Mashatile sworn in as acting president of South Africa.
PHOTO: Supplied/ The Presidency
  • Deputy President Paul Mashatile has been sworn in as the acting president.
  • This as President Cyril Ramaphosa visits Burundi.
  • Ramaphosa is set to participate in the 11th High Level Segment of the Regional Oversight Mechanism of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has been sworn in by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo as the acting president of South Africa.

This comes as President Cyril Ramaphosa visits Bujumbura, in Burundi, to participate in the 11th High Level Segment of the Regional Oversight Mechanism (ROM) of the Peace, Security and Cooperation (PSC) Framework for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Great Lakes Region.

The Summit for Heads of State and Government is taking place on Saturday.

According to the Presidency, the PSC Framework, otherwise known as the Addis Ababa Agreement, was signed on 24 February 2013 through an AU/UN-brokered framework aimed at stabilising the DRC.

"At the time, signatories to the agreement included Angola, Burundi, the Central African Republic, the Republic of Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Rwanda, South Africa, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

"In early 2014, Kenya and Sudan became the 12th and 13th signatories of the Framework," the Presidency said in a statement.

The PSC Framework is aimed at ending recurring cycles of devastating conflict in eastern DRC which impact on stability and development in the Great Lakes region, as well as addressing the root causes of conflict in eastern DRC and the Great Lakes Region.

READ | Former Thabo Mbeki spokesperson to advise Mashatile on international relations

Sworn-in
Deputy President Paul Mashatile.
presidency
Deputy President Paul Mashatile and Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

The Summit takes place against the backdrop of the deteriorating political and security situation in the Eastern DRC caused by a resurgence of the M23 Movement that has led to tensions between the DRC and Rwanda.

President Ramaphosa is accompanied by Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Alvin Botes for the summit.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosapaul mashatileraymond zondosouth africapresidency
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you make of the dropped murder charges in the Thabo Bester prison escape case?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
There must be insufficient evidence
15% - 339 votes
I hope prosecutors have a plan
18% - 406 votes
I bet they’ll get away with it
67% - 1490 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?

05 May

LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?
LISTEN | Soweto Derby: Who'll be on the receiving end of agony as Amakhosi and Buccaneers clash?

05 May

LISTEN | Soweto Derby: Who'll be on the receiving end of agony as Amakhosi and Buccaneers clash?
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.22
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
23.03
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
20.43
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.32
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+1.0%
Platinum
1,059.17
0.0%
Palladium
1,490.53
0.0%
Gold
2,016.92
0.0%
Silver
25.67
0.0%
Brent Crude
75.30
+3.7%
Top 40
72,511
+1.1%
All Share
78,133
+1.1%
Resource 10
70,904
+0.9%
Industrial 25
105,222
+0.9%
Financial 15
15,392
+2.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

01 May

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

24 Apr

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?

03 May

What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo