1h ago

Share

Mashatile's office says VIP cops seen assaulting people are part of his detail, but he wasn't there

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The office of Deputy President Paul Mashatile says he wasn't present at the scene when members of the police's VIP unit attacked two men on the N1 near Fourways.
  • The incident happened over the weekend.
  • On Tuesday morning, police said they had made contact with the victims and had identified the officers involved.

The office of Deputy President Paul Mashatile says he wasn't present at the scene when several police VIP unit officers were caught on camera assaulting two men on the N1 highway in northern Johannesburg over the weekend.

The video, which has been widely shared on social media platforms, has drawn outrage over the officers' heavy-handed treatment of the motorists.

The footage starts with one of the men been dragged out of their vehicle, a metallic blue VW.

A number of the officers have their weapons drawn, while at least two of them can be seen kicking the men as they lie on the ground.

The policemen then retreat and get into two black BMWs.

Mashatile's office released a statement on Tuesday, saying the deputy president had become aware of the incident involving South African Police Service officers attached to his protection detail.

"At this stage, I am not able to confirm. It is what I am hearing, and we all are hearing, but we are not able to confirm," Mashatile's spokesperson Vukani Mde told News24.

He added:

The SA Police Service can confirm those details. I wasn't there, and the deputy president, from what I have spoken to him about, he wasn't there either.

In a statement, Mde said the Mashatile condemned "any unnecessary use of force, particularly against unarmed civilians".

"The deputy president appeals to the public to allow the SAPS the necessary space to complete its investigation into the incident and take whatever corrective action is deemed necessary," he said.

READ | VIP officers who allegedly assaulted three people on Gauteng highway identified, victims 'traced'

"The deputy president has full confidence in the SAPS under the leadership of Minister Bheki Cele and the command of General [Fannie] Masemola to do the right thing in this regard."

Earlier on Tuesday morning, the police said they had made contact with the victims and had identified the officers involved.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said they would take statements from the men as part of the investigation.

She added that the officers involved would be "subjected to internal processes".

"The police officers involved have also been identified and will be subjected to internal processes. Management of the SAPS views this as serious and will get to the bottom of this incident."

Mathe said that eight officers had been involved in the attack, but that there was no VIP in any of the vehicles.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapspaul mashatilegautengjohannesburgcrimecrime and courtspolice
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your view on the recent survey showing 62% of South Africans believe most politicians are corrupt?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Sounds pretty accurate
24% - 1457 votes
Expected a higher number
74% - 4479 votes
SA corruption is exaggerated
1% - 87 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN LIVE | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in...

31m ago

LISTEN LIVE | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.62
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
23.67
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
20.29
+1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.45
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.8%
Platinum
918.33
-0.1%
Palladium
1,246.13
-1.0%
Gold
1,929.29
+0.4%
Silver
23.01
+0.4%
Brent Crude
74.65
-1.0%
Top 40
70,860
-0.1%
All Share
76,152
-0.1%
Resource 10
63,009
-0.1%
Industrial 25
105,432
-0.3%
Financial 15
16,147
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement

2h ago

WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement
WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth

2h ago

WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth
Absa Money Makeover: Meet the advisers of 2023

03 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Meet the advisers of 2023
Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery

29 Jun

Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo