1h ago

add bookmark

Masiphumelele residents takes occupancy of emergency structures after devastating fire

Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Masiphumelele
Masiphumelele
supplied
  • During December, a devastating fire destroyed approximately 1 100 informal homes, and to date, 400 emergency structures have been constructed while 321 have been handed over to fire victims. 
  • Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers reminded residents the structures were only temporary. 
  • The balance of 79 will be handed over this week, while the construction of more units on the sports field will also commence in the coming week.

Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers held engagements on Tuesday with residents of Masiphumelele in Cape Town who have taken occupation of temporary emergency structures after a devastating fire.

Simmers said: "It is important to once again point out that this is only temporary shelter. We've commenced with statutory processes and upon conclusion, we will commence with long-term housing solutions for the most vulnerable and qualifying residents by providing permanent shelter using sustainable building technology."

READ | Government announces R32m in relief funding after devastating Masiphumelele fire

During December, a devastating fire destroyed approximately 1 100 informal homes.

To date, 400 emergency structures have been constructed, while 321 have been handed over to fire victims. The balance of 79 will be handed over this week, while the construction of more units on the sports field will commence in the coming week.

"The construction of these structures commenced late in January and thus far, the primary water line has been reinstated within the newly demarcated access tracks, 32 chemical toilets have been delivered and installed, with a further 40 to be delivered this week.

Masiphumelele
Temporary housing structures in Masiphumelele
supplied
Masiphumelele
MEC Simmers and Nosicelo who lives in the temporary housing.
supplied

"There are also 16 standpipes in the area so that residents do have access to water. A fence on the wetland boundary has also been erected so that the wetland is protected while ensuring houses are not flooded during the winter rainy season," Simmers said. 

PICS | Fire in Cape Town guts 19 houses, displaces 63 people

One of the recipients of an emergency structure, Gcinalitshane Nosicelo whose husband recently died, said: "I am happy and sad because we have a home again, but my husband is not here. The house is very nice, and my children and I will make this place comfortable for us. I'm also looking forward to when we will receive our permanent homes."

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tertius simmerscape townwestern capehousing
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 890 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
15% - 1091 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
74% - 5542 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.65
(-1.62)
ZAR/GBP
20.40
(-1.55)
ZAR/EUR
17.76
(-1.37)
ZAR/AUD
11.38
(-1.24)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-1.08)
Gold
1796.70
(-1.21)
Silver
27.32
(-0.97)
Platinum
1257.50
(-3.59)
Brent Crude
62.56
(+0.46)
Palladium
2380.00
(-0.08)
All Share
67227.06
(+0.15)
Top 40
61775.45
(+0.16)
Financial 15
12696.58
(-0.37)
Industrial 25
89325.28
(-0.39)
Resource 10
66212.96
(+1.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21040.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo