WATCH | Masked armed robbers hit two stores in Cape Town shopping mall

Jenna Etheridge
  • Robbers targeted two stores at a Cape Town shopping centre on Wednesday.
  • They fled after taking electronic goods, including cellphones and laptops.
  • Video footage of the incident was shared on social media platforms.

A gang of armed robbers, who wore face masks and hats, targeted two stores in Tyger Valley Shopping Centre on Wednesday morning.

Western Cape police said the five men entered stores situated opposite each other and helped themselves to cellphones and laptops.

They fled the scene in a red Kia sedan and a white light delivery vehicle, police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

"All leads are being pursued to bring those responsible to book."

The centre's general manager Tanya Heimann confirmed two Vodacom stores were robbed.

She said security "responded immediately to the scene" and notified the police.

"The centre has been secured and the mall is trading as usual."

READ | Another teacher found killed in her home

Security camera footage of the incident, circulating on social media, shows the men storming into a Vodacom store at 09:53. Some customers drop to the floor behind a desk while the staff put up their hands. The robbers can be seen stuffing items into carrier bags. One of them hovers near the entrance with his hand in a sling bag, presumably hiding a firearm.

An unidentified shopper took footage of the robbers leaving a cellphone store with bags of merchandise.

