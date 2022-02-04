1h ago

add bookmark

Masks are here to stay for now, says Health Minister Joe Phaahla

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Health Minister Joe Phaahla
Health Minister Joe Phaahla
PHOTO: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images
  • As South Africa relaxes lockdown regulations, mask mandates have not yet been addressed.
  • Under Level 1 of the lockdown, the wearing of masks in public places is mandatory.
  • Health Minister Joe Phaahla says government has not yet discussed or received advice on getting rid of mask mandates.

While regulations pertaining to the Covid-19 pandemic keep being relaxed in South Africa, mask mandates are still here, for now.

During a Friday media briefing on government efforts in the fight against Covid-19 and the national vaccination rollout programme, Health Minister Joe Phaahla answered questions on mandatory mask wearing.

Under the Level 1 lockdown regulations, wearing a mask in public is still mandatory, and any person who fails to comply with a verbal instruction from a law enforcement officer to wear a mask commits an offence.

An offender is liable to a fine or imprisonment not exceeding six months.

The regulations further state that no person will be allowed to operate or use public transport, or be in a public open space or building used by the public to obtain goods and services, without wearing a mask.

Responding to a question, Phaahla said the government had not yet been advised on getting rid of mask mandates.

READ | Covid-19: Lockdown rules may have relaxed, but don't think the pandemic is over - experts warn

He added that different countries had taken different approaches to the mask mandates, but that several still viewed the wearing of masks as essential in the fight against Covid-19.

The minister said mask mandates would be discussed when answering a follow-up question, but did not give a timeframe.

"It will be discussed as other countries do effect changes on masks," Phaahla said. "Our Ministerial Advisory Committee will discuss the matter and give us advice, but we will also consider, based on the advice, look[ing] at the experiences elsewhere."

He added that getting rid of mask mandates had not been a general approach, and that they were still in place in the majority of countries.

However, the minister urged South Africans not to be in a hurry to get rid of their masks.

"I know it’s an irritant to wear a mask, but we need to be patient, as this pandemic is still in our midst. We shouldn’t drop our guard.

READ | New year, same rules: The science behind masks, ventilation and keeping a distance

"There is ample evidence that masks do reduce the spread," Phaahla said.

The minister concluded by saying that mask mandates would be scrutinised.

Earlier, Phaahla indicated that the decline in new infections had slowed down as the country reached the end of the fourth wave threshold.

"We have seen a less resilient decline in infections. The picture has been that of a stalemate, where there’s no serious decline and yet no worrying rise in infections. Instead of the curve flattening, it has taken the shape of a plateau."

The stagnation was attributed to the opening of schools.

"In support of this is also an observation that over the last 14 days, we have witnessed more infections amongst the young people below 20 years of age."

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of healthjoe phaahlasouth africahealthcoronavirus
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Are you happy that government has announced an end to rotational learning in schools?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's long overdue
86% - 638 votes
No, I'm concerned it will lead to another wave
14% - 108 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.36
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.83
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.60
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.88
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.8%
Gold
1,812.70
+0.4%
Silver
22.59
+0.7%
Palladium
2,349.00
+0.9%
Platinum
1,025.50
-1.1%
Brent Crude
91.11
+1.8%
Top 40
68,432
-0.0%
All Share
74,980
-0.1%
Resource 10
75,043
+0.6%
Industrial 25
93,604
-0.3%
Financial 15
15,466
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo