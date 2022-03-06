Mass funeral for victims of horric North West crash

A mass funeral service was held for 15 people killed last Saturday.

A mass funeral service, for 15 of the 19 people killed in a head-on collision between a taxi and a truck on the R34 between Bloemhof and Schweizer-Reneke last weekend, was held on Sunday morning.

The group was killed last Saturday. They were returning home from a relative's wedding anniversary celebrations.

All 15 victims, who were occupants of the taxi, were from the Ntlatseng family.

It is alleged that the driver of the minibus taxi, in which the victims were travelling, veered into the oncoming lane the truck was in, resulting in a head-on collision.

The truck driver, two women and a child escaped the accident unharmed.

On Sunday, the Mamusa community, in North West, bid a final farewell to members of the Ntlatseng family during an emotional service, held at the Ipelegeng Multipurpose Centre.

The service was live streamed and attended by North West Premier Kaobitsa Bushy Maape and the mayor of the Mamusa municipality, Seitebaleng Chelechele, along with other dignitaries.

The other four victims were laid to rest on Saturday.

One was buried at Myra village in the Greater Taung municipality, while the other three were buried at various homesteads and gravesites in Mamusa.

In a statement, Maape said the province would continue to support the families of the victims, while MEC for Social Development Boitumelo Moiloa said the province was still reeling from the incident.

"As the provincial government, we remain shocked by this accident. We have been on site providing government support since hearing about the disaster. We thank all the departments and everyone who was involved in the funeral preparations to ensure a dignified funeral to the bereaved families," said Moiloa.

