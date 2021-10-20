1h ago

Mass shooting at 21st birthday party: Three in dock in connection with Cape Town bloodbath

Tammy Petersen
Ann Hodson-Gabriels.
  • Moegamat Hartenzenberg, Jonathan Witbooi and Marawaan Sofaar appeared in court in connection with a mass shooting in Mandalay.
  • They were charged with murder, attempted murder as well as illegal gun and ammunition possession.
  • The State will oppose an application for bail, which is scheduled for 10 November.

The gunmen charged in connection with a mass shooting are expected to apply for bail following their first appearance in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The mass shooting left a Cape Town mom dead and seven people injured at a 21st birthday party in Mandalay, Cape Town.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the State would oppose a release on bail when Moegamat Hartenzenberg, Jonathan Witbooi and Marawaan Sofaar make their application on 10 November.

They are charged with one count of murder, seven of attempted murder as well as illegal gun and ammunition possession.

Ann Hodson-Gabriels, 31, was shot dead when gunmen indiscriminately opened fire in Mandalay on Saturday night, aiming at a guest who had attended the celebration.

Hodson-Gabriels later succumbed in hospital, one month before her first wedding anniversary.

The family had hired the house in Montclair Drive to celebrate her niece's 21st birthday, News24 previously reported.

Children, including a five-year-old, were among the casualties.

Police believe it was a gang-related incident.

The three were arrested on Sunday night by the Anti-Gang Unit during a tracing operation.

They were apprehended during the execution of the police's 72-hour activation plan, where a range of resources are mobilised to apprehend perpetrators of especially serious crimes.

