Mass shooting: Glebelands death toll rises to 8 as Provincial Task Team detectives probe incident

Another person has died following a mass shooting at Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi in the early hours of Saturday.

Provincial Task Team detectives are investigating the incident.

The hostel has been a source of violence in Durban for years, despite promises of interventions from the government and police.

The death toll in the Glebelands Hostel mass shooting has risen to eight.



On Saturday, the police reported a group of men, aged 20 to 40, was consuming alcohol in a room at Block 57 in the hostel when unknown gunmen opened fire on them at about 02:45.

Initially, seven men were killed, but that number rose to eight on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said they established 12 people were in the room where the shooting occurred.

"Two of the occupants were unharmed while three others were injured. This included the owner of the room who jumped through the window of the second-floor room. He was injured as a result of the fall," added Naicker.

He said one of the injured men had died in hospital.

The police are investigating eight counts of murder and four of attempted murder.

"The motive still remains unknown at this point," said Naicker.

Crime expert Mary de Haas told News24 killing in Glebelands was the norm and Block 8 had become a "criminal haven".

"The blame for the killings at Glebelands lies with atrocious Umlazi policing and the eThekwini Municipality that did nothing constructive to implement the Public Protector report.

"There is a shocking lack of maintenance in the Umlazi precinct.

"Residents don't know the motives but there is no apparent political link such as a few years ago.

"Right now, I am trying to get something done about some of the blocks not having had power since Friday. This is another reason that makes it easy for perpetrators to kill in the darkness and some areas are quite bushy," said De Haas.



