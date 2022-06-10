20m ago

Mass shootings: Khayelitsha killings rage on as protection rackets target spaza shops

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
Scene of a mass shooting in Khayelitsha.
PHOTO: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
  • The Khayelitsha Development Forum anticipates that more mass shootings will take place if the government doesn't intervene soon. 
  • At least 22 people have been killed in mass shootings in Khayelitsha since the beginning of the year.
  • Foreign spaza shop owners appear to be extortion rings' main target, according to the Khayelitsha Development Forum.

The mushrooming of spaza shops, typically owned by foreign nationals, in Khayelitsha has made the area a hotbed for crime, violence and extortion.

This is the reality residents face, according to Khayelitsha Development Forum (KDF) spokesperson Ndithini Tyhido. In addition, business confidence in the area and other suburbs had been affected by ongoing violence, according to the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

At least 22 people had died in mass shootings in Khayelitsha since the start of this year, according to News24's reporting on the violence.

Several gangs have been involved in extortion rings in the Western Cape and had been implicated in extortion-related shootings in five major townships in Cape Town: Gugulethu, Nyanga, Khayelitsha, Mfuleni, and Philippi East.

In the latest shooting in Khayelitsha on Tuesday night, gunmen opened fire inside a shop in Site B. Three people died at the scene, and a fourth died in hospital. They were foreign nationals.

"As long as there are foreign nationals and spaza shops in the townships, these mass killings will continue."

Tyhido estimated that there were more than 500 spaza shops in Khayelitsha, with most of them owned by foreign nationals.

"Those who don't have the necessary documentation have become soft targets for criminals. Instead of going to the police to report that they have been threatened by the criminals, they rather give them what they want, which is money for protection," Tyhido said.

He said they paid amounts from R1 500 a month.

"Sometimes, there will be more than one group of criminals that will target a spaza shop and demand money on the spot. If the criminals are not paid the money, the shop owner will be killed. These criminals will sometimes show up at the spaza [shop] three times a month, demanding money," he added.

"When I went to the area after the shooting took place, almost everyone I spoke to in the area would not speak because they claim to know nothing about what took place. Khayelitsha is becoming a hotspot for these mass killings," Tyhido said.

Communities were intimidated and feared talking about these crimes even though they might know who was involved, Chwayita Thobela, an analyst from the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime, told News24 previously.

Thobela said extortion gangs often targeted spaza shop owners and particularly foreign nationals since it provided them with lucrative markets that they were willing to maintain and expand at all costs.

"Traders are forced to pay extortion fees for 'protection' against robbery, violence, and murder. If they fail to pay up or refuse to do so, they are assaulted and sometimes killed, sending a blunt message to anyone who might stand up to the gangs."

Meanwhile, president of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), Jacques Moolman, said the shootings affected business confidence.

Moolman added:

Every shop targeted by criminals has a ripple effect on the entire community. All role players are affected, both CCCI members and non-members. The urban poor are particularly affected since they have minimal resources and are less able to defend themselves.

He said it must be viewed within the broader context of a rampant crime wave.

"The current crime crisis is a tragedy for all those affected, but also a huge setback for economic growth and business confidence," he said.

"Our public officials are failing to address the crime crisis and we again call on all tiers of government to urgently intervene, however possible, to stop this unfolding tragedy. It is our view that this crisis is primarily a failure of leadership."

The City's economic growth mayoral committee member James Vos also weighed in.

"It goes without saying that crime has far wider socio-economic impacts on small businesses and communities," he told News24.

"Instead of focusing their strategies on increasing production and employment, businesses have to direct their resources to crime prevention and responsive measures. And so, it is vitally important for business and economic growth that we support small businesses with measures that reduce the impact of crime."

