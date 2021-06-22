Massive cocaine haul found in 'animal food' container in KZN

Over 500kg of cocaine was discovered in a container in Isipingo, south of Durban.

The bricks were found in Tik Tok and Jaguar canvas bags.

The multi-agency bust found the bulk drug order in a container supposedly packed with animal food.

A container was inspected after a tip-off in Isipingo, KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday morning, which resulted in the seizure of over 500kg of cocaine.

Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase, said they acted on information regarding a smuggling operation at a container depot in Avenue East.

A container, supposedly carrying animal food, was inspected - and the cocaine haul was discovered in 26 canvas bags, marked with Tik Tok and Jaguar branding.

"The drugs weighing 541 kilograms, with an estimated value of more than R243 million, were confiscated," said Nkwalase.

Several large drug hauls have recently been halted around the country.

A ski boat, towed by a bakkie in Centurion, was found to contain at least 800kg of cocaine.

Neil Pieter van Zyl, who was arrested on 2 June - for towing the ski boat - will appear in court again, with Lithuanian national, Valdas Tenikaitis, 57, who was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on 6 June while boarding a flight to Paris.

They will be joined by Rafiek Baderoen, 44, Rashied Baderoen, 48, and Michael Norman, 38, who were arrested in Cape Town on 12 June after they were allegedly linked to the consignment.

The Hawks are still on the lookout for Ahmad Isa, 41, also known as Pardilov Ariel and Micky Paki, last seen in Camps Bay, Cape Town.

In March, officers found 973 blocks of compressed cocaine, with an estimated value of R583 million, in three compartments of The Windward at Saldanha.

Mario Radoslavov Vasev, Asen Georgiev and Atanas Mihaylov Bikov were found guilty of drug dealing and entering South Africa illegally by using fake documents.

Hawks head, Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya, praised the team, which pulled off Tuesday's bust.

"We are closing in on the drug cartels. This drug bust shows that there are organised criminal groupings that are involved in organising the movement of these dangerous [dependence] producing substances from one country to the other.

"While fighting the supply of these substances, we appeal to the community not to demand the supply, which will ultimately help in closing the market."