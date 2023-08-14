26m ago

Massive police raid in Joburg sees illicit goods worth over R2 million seized

Lisalee Solomons
  • More than R2 million worth of goods was seized from the streets of Johannesburg.
  • Police Minister Bheki Cele was part of the operation.
  • Residents told News24 they were scared when an influx of police officers and state vehicles descended on their flats. 

A massive police operation took place in the Johannesburg CBD over the weekend, when goods worth R2.4 million were seized.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the main targets of Operation Shanela were illicit and counterfeit goods and their sellers, hijacked and abandoned buildings, and uncompliant liquor store operators.

Police Minister Bheki Cele, provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela and national SA Police Service Commissioner Fannie Masemola led the operation.

Nevhuhulwi said: "During the operation, a number of buildings were raided and liquor outlets were inspected for compliance. Several people were also arrested for crimes such as dealing drugs and the illegal trade of counterfeit goods.

"Illegal gambling, contravention of the Medical Act, dealing with liquor without a licence and undocumented persons [were also tackled]."

The joint operation was an effort by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department, the Gauteng Department of Roads and Traffic, the SA Revenue Service, and the departments of home affairs and labour.

Counterfeit goods worth more than R1 million were seized, while unregistered and illicit medicine with an estimated street value of R1.4 million were removed from the streets.

Residents who witnessed the raids said police came in their numbers to remove people from Fordsburg. 

They said the police told them the raid needed to happen because "illegal things are happening" in the area.  

However, one resident, Nosipho, told News24 that police didn't explain why they raided their block of flats.

"They just came here in their numbers and stormed into the houses looking for stuff. They arrested some of the people inside their houses on Saturday, but then by late afternoon those people were released," Nosipho said.

She said that on Friday afternoon a man was seen taking pictures of their homes.

When she approached him to ask him why he was taking the photos, the man said he worked for the police. 

"The next day all these government people and police came to the area and searched every room in the houses.

"Even if there was no one inside the homes, police still entered. They vandalised each room hoping to find illegal things," she said. 

Another resident, Andisiwe Chogi, said she was very scared when she saw the police.

"They dragged people down the stairs and threw them into police vans like they were animals. It was so sad to see the police treating residents this way.

"It's not right. They didn't even show us any search warrants. They have no right to just walk into our homes and destroy the things that we work so hard for," Chogi said.

Police have said they will continue to conduct raids throughout Gauteng.

"Overall police visibility will continue to be conducted throughout the province," said Nevhuhulwi. 


