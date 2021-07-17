Massive power outage in Pretoria on Sunday night

The north east parts of the City of Tshwane has been plunged into darkness.

The city tweeted on Sunday night that a q32kV outage is affecting several suburbs.

A 132kV outage is affecting the north eastern parts of the city. The following supply areas are affected: Wapadrand, Mamelodi, Waltloo, Pumulani, Montana, Rooiwal and Koedoespoort. The city's technicians are attending to the outage. @Selbybok — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) July 17, 2021

The City had sent technicians to attend to the outage by Sunday night.