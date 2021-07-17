1h ago

Massive power outage in Pretoria on Sunday night

There has been a power outage in Tshwane.
The north east parts of the City of Tshwane has been plunged into darkness.

The city tweeted on Sunday night that a q32kV outage is affecting several suburbs. 

Waparan, Mamelodi, Waltloo, Pumulani, Montana, Rooiwal and Koedoespoort were effected. 

The City had sent technicians to attend to the outage by Sunday night. 

