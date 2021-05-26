Massive stage and hundreds of singing and dancing supporters at Zuma trial

A large crowd of supporters for former president Jacob Zuma gathered outside the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg o n Wednesday.

Last week, only a small group of people gathered.

On Wednesday, Zuma loyalists erected a big stage to accommodate at least 500 supporters.

There was singing, dancing and general jubilation from supporters of former president Jacob Zuma outside the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday.

Zuma has applied to have senior State advocate Billy Downer recused from the longstanding corruption matter against him.

A stage, where many supporters gathered, was set up on Tuesday in anticipation of the number of followers who would support him.



From around 07:00, groups of supporters were chanting Zuma's name. They claimed that he had been treated unfairly.

WATCH: There is a massive stage set up opposite the Pietermaritzburg High Court where @PresJGZuma will appear - his supporters have catered for a crowd of 500. There will also be a peaceful march. @News24 @TeamNews24 #Zumatrial pic.twitter.com/Q0xqaZIx8q — Kaveel Singh (@kaveels) May 26, 2021

Many donned black T-shirts and ANC regalia that sported Zuma's face.

At Zuma's court appearance last week, there was lacklustre support - something that irked many of his loyalists.



But, KwaZulu-Natal coordinator for Zuma supporters, Bishop Vusi Dube, told News24 that this week was different because they were aiming to stick to Covid-19 protocols and were accommodating 500 people.

"We are bringing in a bigger crowd today, but also we are trying to monitor that our crowd does not balloon to a point where we cannot control it. One of the reasons for that is because we got an instruction from Msholozi himself to make sure that this march is going to be peaceful."

WATCH: Bishop Vusi Dube, one of the @PresJGZuma supporter coordinators in KZN says they are expecting 500 outside court. He says they will not tolerate booing from the crowd and will adhere to Covid-19 regulations. @News24 @TeamNews24 #Zumatrial pic.twitter.com/fgVw7Lfbu8 — Kaveel Singh (@kaveels) May 26, 2021

He said they also wanted to ensure there was no disrespect for certain ANC leaders. Last week, Premier Sihle Zikalala and ANC KZN provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli were booed.

"When we get into the field, we will make sure there is no booing or anything un-ANC. That is the order that has been given to us today."

Dube said they also made contingencies for an increase in support.

"We are preparing for 500 people, according to regulations, but if we have thousands, we are going to spread them throughout the field. This is why we have brought in a lot of sound, so it reaches people, even on the far end.



"We are trying to make sure we will control it in that way. We are going to have a lot of sanitisers and encouraged people to keep their masks on and keep their distance. In KZN the numbers of Covid-19 are escalating so we want to be responsible and make sure our people are safe."