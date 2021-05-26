53m ago

add bookmark

Massive stage and hundreds of singing and dancing supporters at Zuma trial

Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The crowd outside the court.
The crowd outside the court.
Deaan Vivier
  • A large crowd of supporters for former president Jacob Zuma gathered outside the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday.
  • Last week, only a small group of people gathered.
  • On Wednesday, Zuma loyalists erected a big stage to accommodate at least 500 supporters.

There was singing, dancing and general jubilation from supporters of former president Jacob Zuma outside the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday.

Zuma has applied to have senior State advocate Billy Downer recused from the longstanding corruption matter against him.

LIVE | Zuma wants prosecutor Downer removed, argues political interference in corruption investigation

A stage, where many supporters gathered, was set up on Tuesday in anticipation of the number of followers who would support him.

From around 07:00, groups of supporters were chanting Zuma's name. They claimed that he had been treated unfairly.

Many donned black T-shirts and ANC regalia that sported Zuma's face.

At Zuma's court appearance last week, there was lacklustre support - something that irked many of his loyalists.

ALSO READ | Ace Magashule could face more charges for 'unbecoming' behaviour

But, KwaZulu-Natal coordinator for Zuma supporters, Bishop Vusi Dube, told News24 that this week was different because they were aiming to stick to Covid-19 protocols and were accommodating 500 people.

"We are bringing in a bigger crowd today, but also we are trying to monitor that our crowd does not balloon to a point where we cannot control it. One of the reasons for that is because we got an instruction from Msholozi himself to make sure that this march is going to be peaceful."

He said they also wanted to ensure there was no disrespect for certain ANC leaders. Last week, Premier Sihle Zikalala and ANC KZN provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli were booed.

"When we get into the field, we will make sure there is no booing or anything un-ANC. That is the order that has been given to us today."

zuma, hof, verhoog
The stage erected outside the court in Pietermaritzburg
zuma trial
Hundreds of Jacob Zuma supporters gathered outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court waiting for him to address him after appearing in court.

Dube said they also made contingencies for an increase in support.

"We are preparing for 500 people, according to regulations, but if we have thousands, we are going to spread them throughout the field. This is why we have brought in a lot of sound, so it reaches people, even on the far end.

"We are trying to make sure we will control it in that way. We are going to have a lot of sanitisers and encouraged people to keep their masks on and keep their distance. In KZN the numbers of Covid-19 are escalating so we want to be responsible and make sure our people are safe."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancjacob zumakwazulu-natalpietermaritzburgcourtscorruption
Lottery
2 Daily Lotto players bag R221k!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
6% - 2922 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
22% - 10956 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
72% - 35239 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
view
Rand - Dollar
13.83
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.60
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.93
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.76
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,907.25
+0.4%
Silver
28.08
+0.3%
Palladium
2,784.70
+0.4%
Platinum
1,203.00
+0.6%
Brent Crude
68.65
+0.3%
Top 40
60,311
+0.3%
All Share
66,306
+0.4%
Resource 10
65,360
-0.1%
Industrial 25
85,712
+0.8%
Financial 15
13,015
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May 2021

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo