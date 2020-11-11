Massive street brawl at Edenglen High School sparked by R25 debt

The massive street brawl between pupils from the Edenglen High School in Johannesburg was was sparked by R25 that was owed to one pupil.

In a video widely circulated on social media, pupils can be seen engaging in at least three fights in a residential area, News24 reported.

Boys are kicked by groups of other boys, while lying on the ground. One boy with a ripped shirt attempts to run away, but is again assaulted by a boy who was chasing after him. Girls are seen looking on.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited Edenglen High School on Wednesday.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said that about 10 pupils had been involved, as well as others not registered with the school.

An investigation to identify them is under way.

"The school governing body undertook to immediately take necessary disciplinary action against all involved in the fracas. They will also provide Lesufi with their report [on Wednesday].

"Our psychosocial team has been dispatched to the school to support all affected by the incident," Mabona said.

Police also interviewed some of those involved in the brawl. Lesufi on Wednesday called for the suspension of the culprits.