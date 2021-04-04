'Mastermind' wife of Pofadder hotelier allegedly offered R400 000 for his murder - report

Pofadder hotelier Leon Brits was killed on 7 October 2020.

His wife, Suretha, was arrested in connection with his murder this week and appeared briefly in court.

Her co-accused, who was sentenced to 20 years in jail, alleged in his plea agreement that Suretha was the mastermind.

The wife of slain Pofadder hotelier Leon Brits is accused of being the mastermind behind his murder, with her co-accused alleging she offered R400 000 and constantly pestered him to do her "dirty work", according to a report on Sunday.

Suretha Brits, 30, was arrested in Kakamas in the Northern Cape on Monday morning, five months after her husband's murder, News24 reported.

She faces charges of murder, aggravated robbery and perjury.

Leon Brits, 41, who owned a hotel in Pofadder, was stabbed in the chest and seemingly strangled with a dog leash. His body was allegedly found floating in a swimming pool.



Valuables, including firearms, a cellphone, Kruger Rands, polished diamonds and cash, were allegedly stolen from the premises, Northern Cape police said.



Police arrested three men soon after the incident. The Northern Cape High Court in Kimberley recently sentenced one of them, Jacques van Vuuren, 37, to an effective 20 years in jail after he entered into a plea bargain agreement.

According to Rapport, Van Vuuren said in his plea agreement that Suretha had "constantly pestered" him since September to do her "dirty work" and was allegedly prepared to pay R400 000 and also offer her R125 000 diamond ring.

He claimed her explanation was that Brits beat her, had an extra-marital affair and she would lose custody of their three children.

Van Vuuren apparently didn't want to execute the murder himself.

Amantle Bareki, 24, and Enrich Williams, 34, were arrested in connection with the murder and aggravated robbery last year, News24 reported.

Van Vuuren, who worked with Williams at a mine, allegedly asked him for help. Williams is alleged to have then recruited Bareki.

Suretha remained in custody after a brief appearance in the Pofadder Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, according to Times Live.

Police spokesperson Captain Sergio Kock said she would return to court on Wednesday for a bail application and the investigation continued.

EWN reported that prosecutors were expected to oppose her release on bail.