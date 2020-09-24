1h ago

add bookmark

'You have 24 hours': Masuku threatens Bloom over claims of 'runaway costs' of Nasrec hospital

Ntwaagae Seleka
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gauteng MEC for Health Dr Bandile Masuku.
Gauteng MEC for Health Dr Bandile Masuku.
Sharon Seretlo, Gallo Images via Getty Images
  • Embattled Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku has threatened to take action against Gauteng DA MPL Jack Bloom.  
  • Masuku wants Bloom to retract his media statement that under Masuku’s leadership, R500 000 was spent per patient admitted to the Nasrec field hospital.  
  • Bloom claimed that only 700 patients were admitted at the 1 500 facility.  

Embattled Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku has threatened action against Gauteng DA MPL Jack Bloom.  

Masuku has called on Bloom to retract his media statement that, under Masuku’s leadership, R500 000 was spent per patient admitted to the Nasrec field hospital.  

Bloom claimed that only 700 patients were admitted at the 1 500-capacity facility.  

"The Nasrec field hospital was commissioned on 15 June this year and has so far admitted 604 patients for quarantine and isolation, and 96 patients for intermediate care including oxygen. The total bed capacity is 1 500 but there were only 25 patients as at 28 August 2020," he said.  

"The facility has cost about R350 million in total, which means that R500 000 has been spent on each patient. This is a colossal waste of money caused by poor judgment and probable corruption as connected people benefited from large contracts.  

"The quarantine patients could easily have been accommodated at hotels, and private hospitals could have been paid to treat the 96 patients who required intermediate care." 

Bloom said, at some stage, doctors had to appeal for oxygen to be donated to assist patients.  

"The runaway costs of the Nasrec facility are yet another reason why Masuku who is suspended should be fired in addition to his failure to prevent the massive corruption in the PPE contracts," Bloom said.  

ALSO READ | ANC Gauteng to Ramaphosa: Your spokesperson cannot return to work just yet

Masuku’s lawyer Mojalefa Motalane said Bloom’s statement was factually inaccurate, was aimed at misleading the general public, and has tarnished Masuku’s image and professional reputation.  

"This constitutes a gross violation of his constitutional rights to human dignity. The media release lacks context and is insensitive to the critical task of saving the lives of the people of Gauteng per the Covid-19 Response Plan.   

"The Covid-19 response plan is based on scientific modelling and projections. This means that it is a risk adjustable strategy that follows the infection rate trends. The approach of Bloom and of the DA is rather dangerous, misguided and reckless. It is an attempt to score cheap political points at the expense of the lives of the people.   

"As far as our client is concerned, at the time of procuring the Nasrec facility, the costs per patient were estimated to be at R770 (excluding VAT) and, currently, the facility is adjusted to 503 beds in terms of capacity. It is our client’s firm belief that a cautious approach must be maintained because the country could still experience a second wave of infections," Motalane said.  

Motalane slammed Bloom for his statement that the facility was accumulating ‘run away costs’, saying it stood against the fact that the facility had reduced bed capacity.  

"In the event that Bloom fails to retract his 'false' statement within 24 hours, we will not hesitate to take the necessary action," Motalane warned.

Related Links
Provincial integrity commission needs help and 'strengthening' - ANC Gauteng
Masuku, Diko fate still not clear as leave of absence is extended
Declare to who? Inside the push back around the ANC Gauteng's integrity commission
Read more on:
dabandile masukujack bloomcoronavirus
Lottery
Lekker Heritage Day for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you downloaded the Covid-19 tracing app?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
13% - 483 votes
No, and I will not be downloading it
77% - 2808 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
10% - 365 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.93
(+0.68)
ZAR/GBP
21.59
(+0.80)
ZAR/EUR
19.77
(+0.94)
ZAR/AUD
11.95
(+1.23)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.15)
Gold
1868.37
(+0.72)
Silver
23.13
(+5.46)
Platinum
848.00
(+1.86)
Brent Crude
41.98
(+0.17)
Palladium
2231.00
(+0.81)
All Share
54247.81
(+1.84)
Top 40
50127.05
(+2.04)
Financial 15
9588.13
(+0.19)
Industrial 25
74229.70
(+3.26)
Resource 10
53508.98
(+1.08)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo