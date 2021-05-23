1h ago

Masuku's interpretation of court judgment 'flawed' - SIU

Compiled by Getrude Makhafola
Gauteng MEC for Health Dr Bandile Masuku.
  • The SIU says Bandile Masuku's continued misinterpretation of a court ruling is concerning.
  • It says his stance that a full bench exonerated him is flawed.
  • Masuku lost the court bid, and was ordered to pay for the cost of the SIU's two counsels.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is concerned by former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku's claims that he was exonerated by a high court judgment.

It said Masuku's "flawed" assertions in the PPE corruption saga misled the public.

The SIU said it was "setting the record straight" following Masuku's statement on Saturday, in which he welcomed a ruling of the ANC's national disciplinary committee, which cleared him of corruption allegations.

"The SIU submitted evidence, and successfully argued before the full bench of the high court that Dr Masuku failed to exercise his responsibility in the oversight of the Gauteng health department, and his failure to exercise required oversight contributed to the malfeasance, maladministration, malpractice and total disregard of the rule of law that characterised the looting of public funds meant to fight Covid-19."

READ | Covid-19 corruption: Bandile Masuku cleared, reinstated by ANC body

Masuku lost a high court application in April, in which he sought to overturn the SIU's damning report that led to his sacking as health MEC.

In his statement on Saturday, Masuku said a full bench of the court found that the SIU investigation "was devoid of merit".

The SIU said his interpretation of the judgment was flawed.

"He has lost and [the] court has even awarded a punitive order against him to pay the SIU the cost of two legal counsels. The issue of him being corrupt or not was not part of what the court had to determine, as the SIU had not made a determination on it yet. The SIU is in the process of recovering the costs from him."

The criminal investigation is still continuing - and, should evidence pointing to a criminal act be uncovered, it will be presented to the National Prosecuting Authority and the Hawks for further action, the SIU said.

