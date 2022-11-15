16m ago

add bookmark

Math hysteria: Matrics may have to wait until January for decision on 'impossible' maths question

accreditation
Nicole McCain and Nonkululeko Lekoma
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Matric pupils will not have to rewrite a Maths exam paper, described as having a question that was 'impossible' to solve.
Matric pupils will not have to rewrite a Maths exam paper, described as having a question that was 'impossible' to solve.
iStock
  • Matric candidates may have to wait until January to hear what will transpire with their Maths Paper 2 exam results after they complained that Question 5 was "impossible" to solve.
  • However, they will not have to rewrite the paper, according to the basic education department.
  • The question will be assessed by moderators and could be excluded from marking if found to be erroneous.

Matric candidates will not have to rewrite the maths exam paper that contained the infamous Question 5, which many flagged as impossible to solve.

But they may have to wait until January to hear the Department of Basic Education's decision on whether their marks will be adjusted.

The "matter is being discussed", according to department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga, and an announcement would only be made "once all conversations are concluded".

The conversations included a meeting with quality assurance council Umalusi, which was only likely to take place in January, according to Mhlanga.

Umalusi gave the "final approval of all question papers", he added

The department previously told News24 an investigation into the question, which was worth seven marks, was under way after pupils complained it was "impossible" to answer.

The suspected error was reported countrywide after pupils had written the Maths Paper 2 exam on 7 November.

Mhlanga previously said if there was an impact on pupil performance because candidates lost time trying to answer the question or became stressed, officials would assess whether an upwards adjustment of 1% or 2% was necessary.

READ | 'We have to regulate' it: More than 25% of matric pupils are vaping - report

Umalusi spokesperson Biki Lepota said the standard procedure for dealing with a claimed problematic question, such as the one in the Maths Paper 2 exam, involved assessing the paper during the subject's marking guidelines or memoranda standardisation meeting.

This meeting includes markers and representatives from the department and Umalusi.

The meeting looks at "where learners may not have done well through no fault of their own", Lepota said, and moderate problematic questions in consideration of candidates' answers.

Depending on pupils' responses, the question could be accepted. This could be done if most pupils receive method marks for showing their calculations and logic.

Alternatively, if there was an error in the question, it could be excluded from the paper, "depending on the magnitude of the problem", he added.

Lepota was unable to give a timeline on when the process would be completed and said a staggered approach was used for the meetings. He did, however, say the paper would not be rewritten.

"The external moderators of Umalusi attend these meetings and take responsibility for signing off the final marking guidelines after considering the responses of candidates and the deliberations.

"The fine-grained details of how the concerns were dealt with would be submitted for the consideration of Umalusi at the end of the marking process," Lepota said.

ALSO READ | It's a concern that some matric pupils are not able to write exams due to protest action - Umalusi

The CEO of teachers' union SAOU, Chris Klopper, said they would not rewrite the paper.

"It will either be left out of the total marks or get an adjusted mark. It's not a question of rewriting the paper, but rather a decision about the particular question alone.   

"It's an unfortunate issue. It is something that should have been picked up throughout the numerous phases of moderation and many people scanned this particular paper.

"We have advised our members accordingly and need the department to also calm the learners during this time," Klopper added.

The general-secretary of the Professional Educators' Union, Ben Machipi, said the discussion of the memorandum would be the deciding factor.

He added: "When this happens, and it is apparent the question was not taught to learners, then all of them will be given marks. If it's only an issue affecting some learners then it will be taken as if these learners then didn't answer the question."

Machipi said they have yet to meet with their union's maths teachers to indicate to them the implication of the question.

"Learners won't be disadvantaged if the mistake is on part of the examiner. With the minister saying the outcome will be heard in January, it simply means it'll wait until a memo discussion where a fair decision will be taken," he added. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of basic educationumalusisouth africaeducationmatric 2022
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 921 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
28% - 4071 votes
I don't use Twitter
66% - 9668 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.26
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.33
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.83
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.58
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.5%
Gold
1,770.49
-0.0%
Silver
22.01
+0.1%
Palladium
2,022.58
-0.4%
Platinum
1,022.00
-0.2%
Brent Crude
93.14
-3.1%
Top 40
66,289
0.0%
All Share
72,823
0.0%
Resource 10
71,847
0.0%
Industrial 25
86,897
0.0%
Financial 15
16,070
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now...

3h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now there are 4 campuses
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record

10 Nov

'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record
Bottelary Conservancy receives special award for its progressive conservation...

09 Nov

Bottelary Conservancy receives special award for its progressive conservation achievements
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (2.5.22318.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo