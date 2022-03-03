Mathabatha admits his govt failed 'to supply people of Limpopo with clean and potable water'

Stan Mathabatha admitted to the provincial government's failure to provide clean and potable water.

Stats SA revealed that the province had regressed on access to water.

Mathabatha believes the situation can be reversed with the adoption of a "provincial water master plan".

Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha on Thursday acknowledged that the provincial government had failed to provide clean and potable water, as promised.

"... we made a commitment to the people of Limpopo that the challenges we face as a province regarding water provision has reached serious proportions, which [are] required to be elevated to the (national) ministry (of water and sanitation) for permanent solution.

"Indeed, we acknowledge that [a] variety of factors have impeded our ability as government to supply the people of Limpopo with clean and potable water," Mathabatha said.

He was speaking at the Limpopo legislature in response to the State of the Province debate.

Stats SA's Household Survey found that the province had regressed with regard to access to clean and potable water from 83% in 2014 to 74% in 2019.

Several water projects - most notably the R3 billion Giyani Water Project - collapsed largely due to corruption, leading to critical water shortages in some parts of the province.

Reports abound of residents in some areas having to share the drinking water from rivers and streams with domestic animals.

However, Mathabatha was confident the situation could be reversed following the adoption of a "provincial water master plan to unlock all the water challenges in Limpopo".

He said the plan would be implemented under the guidance of his office.

He pinned his hopes on the envisaged Musina-Makhado and Fetakgomo-Tubatse Special Economic Zones (SEZs) as economic catalytic projects in the province.

"As we embark on this vital project, called Musina-Makhado SEZ, we appreciate that industrialisation of the corridor will require more innovation and tangible project management," Mathabatha said.