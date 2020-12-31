1h ago

Mathale tests positive for Covid-19

Alex Mitchley
Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale.
  • Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.
  • He has gone into self-isolation and is currently asymptomatic.
  • To date, there have been 21 294 confirmed Covid-19 infections and 336 Covid-19-related deaths within the police force.

Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale has gone into isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

According to a statement, Mathale is currently asymptomatic and self-isolating.

Earlier this month, national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole tested positive for Covid-19 after coming into contact with a South African Police Service (SAPS) member who had been infected.

At the time, News24 reported that he did not have any symptoms and went into self-isolation after receiving the test result.

He returned to work earlier this week.

To date, 21 294 employees of the South African Police Service have been infected with the novel coronavirus, according to police.

Confirmed cases of Covid-19 in police:

  • Western Cape – 3 587
  • Gauteng – 3 436
  • Eastern Cape – 2 968
  • KwaZulu-Natal – 2 632
  • Free State – 1 285
  • Northern Cape – 941
  • North West – 856
  • Mpumalanga – 724
  • Limpopo – 595

As of 31 December, the Covid-19-related death toll within SAPS is 336, while a further 337 SAPS members are currently recovering in hospital.

Police Minister Bheki Cele wished the deputy minister and all SAPS members a speedy recovery.

"I'm also sending the deepest condolences to all the members in blue who have succumbed to this killer virus. I hope these infections and deaths don't deter the remainder of the police service in forging ahead with the job at hand," Cele said.

"However, I remain encouraged that 19 618 of us have recovered from Covid-19."

