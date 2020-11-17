Maths Paper 2 leak: EFF in Gauteng condemns 'acts of criminality', tells pupils to remain focused

The EFF in Gauteng has condemned the leaking of Mathematics Paper 2.

The party called on the matric class of 2020 to remain focused.

Meanwhile, Naptosa said the integrity of the National Senior Certificate examinations had been compromised by the leak.

The EFF in Gauteng has condemned the apparent leaking of Mathematics Paper 2 in the province.

"We condemn in the strongest terms these acts of criminality and appeal to the Class of 2020 to remain focused," it said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Department of Basic Education must consider the use of microchips to track the date, time and location of exam packs to guarantee their safety."

The EFF said the Covid-19 pandemic had left the matric class of 2020 with concerns about their future.

"Such breaches of security significantly undermine the efforts and sacrifices they made in preparation for [the] exams.

"We plead with matriculants to give it everything they have, and know that whatever happens, they have what it takes to achieve the best possible matric results."

The party called on anyone with information to assist law enforcement officers and the department in resolving this matter.

"Finally, the Department of Education must also ensure the safety of the remaining papers to avert the embarrassing situation we have witnessed."

Integrity

Meanwhile, the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) said the "integrity" of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations was now compromised by the leaking of the matric Mathematics Paper 2 in a number of provinces.

"Naptosa deplores the leak because it not only causes untold trauma to the learners who wrote the paper on Monday, not knowing whether their effort has been in vain, but to all matrics worried that further breaches could affect them," said its executive director, Basil Manuel.

He added the security around the NSC examinations had been "very good" the past number of years, saying it was a "grave pity" there was a leak.

"But also not surprising, considering the rampant corruption in our country. We fully support the department and Umalusi in their investigation of the matter. For them, however, to refer to a possible rewrite in only the affected provinces or schools, seems premature, because only the investigation will be able to clarify whether this breach is localised or of a broader nature," Manuel said.

He urged pupils not to allow the incident to distract them, saying they should remain focused.

- Compiled by Jeanette Chabalala

