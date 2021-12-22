Matjhabeng municipality employee arrested for possession of suspected stolen equipment worth R50K

A Matjhabeng Local Municipality employee has been arrested for possession of suspected stolen equipment worth R50 000.

In an early morning raid on Wednesday, police and Matjhabeng municipality law enforcement officials followed up on a tip-off and raided the home of a 52-year-old employee.

READ | Two justice department clerks arrested for fraud and theft

Free State police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said permission was requested to search the employee's house.

"During the raid, they found large quantities of plumbing equipment, tools, machinery, power tools, personal protective clothing and other sundry goods, like fittings and clamps."

He added that the items found in the house were worth R50 000.

The employee was arrested for possession of suspected stolen property and is expected to appear in the Welkom Magistrate's Court soon.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

