Matric 2020: Forte High School raises bar to 98% - and is now 'No 1 in Gauteng township schools'

Forte High School in Dobsonville achieved a 98% pass rate.

Last year, the school's principal promised to improve the 96% pass mark achieved by the Class of 2019.

The school now has the honour of being 'the best township school in Gauteng'.

The principal of Forte High School in Dobsonville, Soweto, has lived up to the promise he made last year.

Mukosi Mudavhi told News24 last year that he was aiming for improved marks this year.

In 2019, the school achieved a 96% pass rate.

However, the Class of 2020, with 333 pupils, raised the bar to achieve a pass rate of 98%.

Mudavhi said the school attained 162 bachelor's passes, 58 diploma and six higher certificates.

"Although we were navigating a new territory, called Covid-19, we managed to carry our pupils and teachers on our shoulders through the difficult terrain. We took Covid-19 challenges to our advantage because the number of pupils per classroom were reduced to allow social distance.

"We divided them into smaller groups and that made teaching easier. Pupils were able to absorb easily and they pushed us to be the number one in Gauteng township schools.

"Our success derives from the department, parental support and dedicated teachers. Our target is that every pupil must achieve a minimum pass upon entering our premises," said Mudavhi.

Mudavhi also promised that the Class of 2021, with 470 pupils, will achieve a 100% pass rate.

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said they had learned to prepare pupils and to do things in a different way.

Mabona said they were indebted to parents, who had ensured that their children attended schools.

#classof2020 Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona reacting on the challenges faced by Class of 2020 (@ntwaagae) pic.twitter.com/t5K4nIi8pj — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) February 23, 2021

"Teachers had to come from their homes to schools, to teach our pupils. We have witnessed an increment in distinctions, bachelor's and diploma passes. We have produced six top districts nationally.

"We have done well, even though we dropped some percentages. We were not expecting these achievements because circumstances were dire. Some pupils have thanked Covid-19 for preparing them to adapt under difficult conditions," said Mabona.

Mabona has encouraged the upcoming matriculants to work harder.