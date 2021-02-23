47m ago

add bookmark

Matric 2020: Forte High School raises bar to 98% - and is now 'No 1 in Gauteng township schools'

Ntwaagae Seleka
A class writing matric exams.
A class writing matric exams.
Kayleen Morgan
  • Forte High School in Dobsonville achieved a 98% pass rate.
  • Last year, the school's principal promised to improve the 96% pass mark achieved by the Class of 2019.
  • The school now has the honour of being 'the best township school in Gauteng'.

The principal of Forte High School in Dobsonville, Soweto, has lived up to the promise he made last year.

Mukosi Mudavhi told News24 last year that he was aiming for improved marks this year.

In 2019, the school achieved a 96% pass rate.

MATRIC 2020 | Find your results on News24

However, the Class of 2020, with 333 pupils, raised the bar to achieve a pass rate of 98%.

Mudavhi said the school attained 162 bachelor's passes, 58 diploma and six higher certificates.

"Although we were navigating a new territory, called Covid-19, we managed to carry our pupils and teachers on our shoulders through the difficult terrain. We took Covid-19 challenges to our advantage because the number of pupils per classroom were reduced to allow social distance.

READ | Resilient, dedicated: DBE hails class of 2020's results during pandemic-hit year

"We divided them into smaller groups and that made teaching easier. Pupils were able to absorb easily and they pushed us to be the number one in Gauteng township schools.

"Our success derives from the department, parental support and dedicated teachers. Our target is that every pupil must achieve a minimum pass upon entering our premises," said Mudavhi.

Mudavhi also promised that the Class of 2021, with 470 pupils, will achieve a 100% pass rate.

READ | Shouts, tears of joy as Soweto's top performers get results

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said they had learned to prepare pupils and to do things in a different way.

Mabona said they were indebted to parents, who had ensured that their children attended schools.

"Teachers had to come from their homes to schools, to teach our pupils. We have witnessed an increment in distinctions, bachelor's and diploma passes. We have produced six top districts nationally.

"We have done well, even though we dropped some percentages. We were not expecting these achievements because circumstances were dire. Some pupils have thanked Covid-19 for preparing them to adapt under difficult conditions," said Mabona.

Mabona has encouraged the upcoming matriculants to work harder.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgeducationmatric 2020
Lottery
R300k for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
36% - 1487 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
28% - 1139 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 1492 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.55
(+0.71)
ZAR/GBP
20.52
(+0.54)
ZAR/EUR
17.70
(+0.83)
ZAR/AUD
11.51
(+0.81)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.87)
Gold
1804.63
(-0.33)
Silver
27.54
(-2.30)
Platinum
1232.00
(-2.95)
Brent Crude
64.86
(+3.57)
Palladium
2323.00
(-2.23)
All Share
65921.60
(-2.14)
Top 40
60493.97
(-2.28)
Financial 15
12233.98
(-1.21)
Industrial 25
86593.70
(-2.70)
Resource 10
66149.43
(-2.06)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo