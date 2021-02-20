1h ago

Matric 2020: News24 Super Schools winner bags 10 distinctions in IEB exams

Nicole McCain
Pupils of Cornwall Hill College in Centurion show some of the goods they collected during lockdown to donate to Ditshego House of Laughter.
  • Matthew Andrews, the head boy of Cornwall Hill College and the News24 Super School winner, achieved 10 distinction in his matric results.
  • Andrews headed up a charity project at his school, which netted a News24 Super Schools award.
  • His results included 98% for information technology and 97% for mathematics.

Matthew Andrews, the outgoing head boy of Cornwall Hill College and News24's Super School winner, has bagged 10 distinctions in the 2020 IEB matric exams.

Andrews' results included 98% for information technology (IT) and 97% for mathematics - a demonstration of his passion for maths and IT, which he will use in his studies towards a degree in actuarial science at the University of Pretoria.

READ HERE | IEB schools get matric pass rate of just over 98%, marking 'excellent performance' in a tough year

Andrews was one of the 13 163 candidates who completed their Independent Examinations Board (IEB) National Senior Certificate exams last year.

Matthew Andrews, Head Boy of Cornwall Hill College
Matthew Andrews, Head Boy of Cornwall Hill College and News24 Super School winner
Supplied

Schools that wrote the exams scored an overall pass rate of 98.07%.

But Andrews didn't only spend the last year dedicating his time to studying.

"A week into online learning, Matthew realised the teachers were missing personal interaction. He initiated and compiled a thank you video to all the teachers in the school. This was made from encouraging video clip messages collected from learners, saying what they missed and appreciated about their favourite teachers," his mother, Anneke Andrews, said.

Despite the disruption to the academic year in 2020, Andrews and head girl, Patricia Chaminuka, as well as the student executive, led a charity drive to collect 1.35 tons of clothes and food for the Ditshego House of Laughter, a non-profit organisation in Centurion that takes care of children and babies when their parents aren't able to.

READ HERE | St John's College pupil who achieved a 96.4% average heading abroad to study computer science

The donations secured the matrics the News24 Super Schools class of the year award.

Andrews has maintained various interests throughout his matric year, having served as patrol leader at the 9th Irene Scouts in Irene and holding national colours as a Springbok Scout. He also tutors AP Maths and Maths online and "believes one of the great ways to learn is to teach, as it works both ways and confirms your grasp of the subject matter".

"It makes a difference in someone's life, is fulfilling and enriches your own learning," said Andrews.

READ | Online learning taught some of IEB's top achievers discipline and focus

In 2020, he participated in Siyanqoba, an advanced mathematics programme run by the University of Pretoria for top maths students. He came second in the second elimination round participating in a Russian International Maths Competition online. He will be competing in the final round in March 2021.

Andrews was named Cornwall Hill College valedictorian in 2020, and was recognised through several awards for academics and good character.

