Matric 2020: Western Cape achieves its best ever bachelor's pass rate

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer said despite the lockdown, disruptions to the school calendar and uncertainty, the quality of the matric passes have improved.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced the National Senior Certificate pass rate stood at 76.2% - a decline of 5.1%

The province’s matric pass rate dropped to 79.9% for the first time since 2010.

The Western Cape Department of Education says the past year has been challenging and filled with disruptions. For the first time, the province's matric pass rate dipped below 80% to 79.9%.

Education MEC Debbie Schafer said: "While all provinces saw their pass rates decline - an understandable outcome during a pandemic that severely disrupted schooling around the world - I am pleased to report that our pass rate has suffered the least of any of the provinces.

"Our pass rate declined by 2.4 percentage points compared to last year, to 79.9%. This impact is lower than the average national decrease of 5.1%, and the lowest decline of any of the provinces."

Schafer added despite the lockdown, disruptions to the school calendar and uncertainty, the quality of the matric passes have improved, as had the overall retention rate from Grade 10.

"The number and percentage of Bachelor's passes has increased, to our highest level ever, of 43.8% - 22 634 of the 51 633 candidates that wrote in the Western Cape achieved a bachelor's pass," she said. The province's matric pass rate dropped to 79.9% for the first time since 2010.

On Monday, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced the National Senior Certificate (NSC) pass rate was 76.2% - a decline of 5.1 percentage points from the 81.3% achieved by the class of 2019. All the provinces experienced a decline in the pass rate from last year's matric results.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said: "I am filled with pride at what the Western Cape matric class of 2020 has achieved. In an unprecedented year, in which schools were closed and learning interrupted, the province's matrics have managed a remarkable feat.

"The Western Cape has recorded a pass rate of 79,9%. While the pass rate did show a decline of 2.4 percentage points, this is the lowest provincial decline and lower than the average national decrease."

Head of department Brian Schreuder said: "Want to thank our principals and teachers for that achievement. I am most appreciative that during times of uncertainty, stress and fear, they rose to the challenge before them, inspiring, encouraging and supporting our matriculants right to the end."