Matric 2021: Help us deliver credible exams, Motshekga asks pupils and parents

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has pleaded with matrics and their parents not to discredit this year's matric exams.

Having learnt from exams during the pandemic, the department would accommodate pupils with Covid-19 and those showing symptoms.

735 677 matrics will write the exam, 128 451 more than last year.

With just 18 days to go before the class of 2021 has to put pen to paper in their final exams, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has appealed to pupils and their parents to help the department deliver credible exams.



"It's in the interest of the country. It's in their interest. It's in the interest of everybody that we don't go back to the very embarrassing situation in which we found ourselves in 2020, where there was scribbling and all sorts of things, and discrediting an exam which is written by hundreds of thousands," she said on Friday.



Motshekga and officials briefed the media on the department's readiness for the exams, which would see every matriculant catered for, even if they were Covid-19 positive or displaying symptoms.

"We intend to accommodate everybody," director of national examinations Priscilla Ogunbanjo said.

She said provinces had created special centres for pupils with Covid-19 or with symptoms, and that some schools had isolation rooms.

Motshekga said this would be the third matric exam during the Covid-19 pandemic – last year's final exams, and June being the first two – and the department had to make changes to mitigate the negative impact it had on teaching and learning.

"We're at a better place than we were last year this time," Ogunbanjo said, adding that they had learnt their lessons.

Motshekga said the class of 2021 "had to navigate a complex and hazardous terrain to arrive at this final examination".

She said:

This is the Grade 11 Class of 2020 that did not complete their curriculum, but through the sheer hard work and dedication of our teachers, they have been able to cover the entire curriculum of 2021, and that they even had enough time to do revisions. The remote learning interventions of the department and its partners, together with the camps, have assisted in terms of curriculum coverage.

This year, 735 677 full-time candidates will take the exam. This is an increase of 128 451.

Motshekga also addressed the issue of pit latrines.

"We have noted the concerns regarding the pace of the replacement of pit latrines in the country. Great strides are being made in this regard and, as a department, we have stepped up the monitoring of the delivery of school infrastructure projects," she said.

"With regard to the Sanitation Appropriate for Education (SAFE) initiative, basic pit toilets are scheduled for eradication at a total of 2 825 schools. Of these, sanitation projects at 1 186 schools have already achieved practical completion and the balance of the schools are scheduled to achieve practical completion before the end of this year or during the 2022-2023 financial year."