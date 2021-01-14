Matric exam marker in Gauteng found unconscious, dies after testing positive for Covid-19

A marker, who tested positive for Covid-19, was admitted to hospital and died.

She was found unconscious by a marking centre manager.

The centre was decontaminated after the marker tested positive for Covid-19.

A 59-year old isiXhosa marker in Gauteng died on Thursday after she was found unconscious at a centre on Tuesday.

The marker died on Thursday after she tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to hospital.

Acting Gauteng Education MEC Jacob Mamabolo said:

It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of one of our markers. Initial reports indicate that the marker was on Tuesday, 12 January 2021, found unconscious by our centre manager from Jeppe Boys Marking Venue at her accommodation.

Mamabolo said it was noticed that the marker had not reported for duty as expected.

The department has offered psycho-social support to those affected and some officials have been deployed to accompany the family to the hospital.

Markers who were in contact with her were also tested and released from the marking centre while they await results, the department said.

The department said the centre was decontaminated.

"We would like to thank our markers for continuing to do a sterling job under these challenging times. We call on everyone to continue to observe the Covid-19 protocols aimed at reducing the spread of this deadly virus by regularly washing hands, sanitising and maintaining social distance," Mamabolo said.

Gauteng has 30 marking centres which have been operating since the start of the matric examinations marking period on 4 January 2021.

It said it implemented strict protocols, including reducing the number of markers, and employed assistants at all centres to ensure adherence to regulations.