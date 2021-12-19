Matric exam markers in Limpopo sent home after contracting Covid-19

The Limpopo Department of Education sent 23 matric exam markers home.

At least 13 of them are based at Northern Academy Secondary School marking centre in Polokwane.

In the Free State, markers saved and recovered exam scripts after a storm hit Albert Moroka High School, damaging some of the papers.

At least 23 matric exam markers in Limpopo were sent home after testing positive for, or showing symptoms of, Covid-19.

The Limpopo Department of Education said 13 markers based at Northern Academy Secondary School marking centre in Polokwane had tested positive.

"I can confirm that thus far 13 markers tested positive at Northern Academy Secondary, and their immediate contacts have been isolated," said department spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene.

Chuene added:

A total of 23 markers have been released from our centres across the province after showing symptoms and/or testing positive for Covid-19. Each marking centre has received its own batch of scripts and most centres are at 80 % toward completion. Northern Academy Secondary is at 95%, with completion anticipated anytime soon.

Marking of exam scripts is taking place at 193 centres across the country, with more than 41 500 markers appointed.

Marking started last week and will end on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in the Free State, markers at Albert Moroka High School in Thaba Nchu scrambled to save scripts after a storm tore through the centre.

The markers were relocated to Louis Botha High School in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

National education department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said on Saturday that only one Business Paper 2 script could not be accounted for.

"For Business Studies Paper 2, 15 869 scripts were received at the start of marking and 15 866 can be fully accounted for. Two scripts are in the process of being properly identified as parts of these scripts were damaged ad only one script cannot be accounted for at this stage from the total of 147 for as of 17 December 2021."

Rufus Poliah, chief director of public examinations and national assessments, praised the markers' "courageous acts".

"The bravery and courageous acts of the markers and centre management to prioritise saving the scripts should be applauded. What is even more commendable is the quick response by the provincial education department to relocate the centre to another venue in less than 24 hours and have marking continue as though there was no crisis."

