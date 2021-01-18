40m ago

add bookmark

Matric exam markers protest at three Eastern Cape marking centres over Covid-19 cases

Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nationwide, 45 000 matric exam markers will mark 14 million scripts in 181 marking centres across the country. (Papi Morake, Gallo Images)
Nationwide, 45 000 matric exam markers will mark 14 million scripts in 181 marking centres across the country. (Papi Morake, Gallo Images)
  • The Eastern Cape education department is trying to recover matric exam marking time that was lost due to protests at three marking centres.
  • The provincial education department says all 24 centres in the province will complete marking by Thursday.
  • So far, the Eastern Cape has had to send home roughly 300 people, including markers and support staff, after they tested positive for Covid-19.

The Eastern Cape education department is racing against time to recover matric examination marking time that was lost due to marker protests at three centres over the past four days.

Despite this, the education department said all 24 marking centres would complete marking before the 21 January deadline.

The latest of the protests was on Saturday, when 151 examination markers at Stutterheim High School downed tools after one marker tested positive for Covid-19.

The protests were sparked by the education department's alleged refusal to remove markers who tested positive, a reliable source told News24. 

The education department had to send almost 300 markers home so far, after they contracted the coronavirus, the department said on Monday.  

The markers have since been removed from the marking centres, National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa CEO Loyiso Mbinda said.

On Monday, Eastern Cape education department MEC Fundile Gade's spokesperson, Vuyiseka Mboxela, said normality had resumed at the centres after the incidents.

Mboxela said the department did not anticipate any further interruptions and said all centres would meet their targets in record time.

"Marking is moving swiftly and we are determined that we will finish at the right time which is 21 January 2021. Even though we have had few incidents in three marking centres in Humansdorp, Stutterheim and OR Tambo, the credibility of marking and security of papers was not affected in any centre.

"Out of 24 centres, only three have had those incidents which were resolved instantly. We pride ourselves to have been well prepared for this period as we remain the only province that conducted screening and testing for Covid-19, which resulted in less than 300 people (including general staff) having to be sent home due to them having tested positive for Covid-19," said Mboxela.

The Eastern Cape education department hired 5 323 markers to mark 131 000 scripts.  

Nationwide, 45 000 matric exam markers are marking 14 million scripts at 181 marking centres.

Marking is expected to end on 22 January, and matric results will be released on 23 February.

Naptosa called for calm at all marking centres and urged the education department to follow strict guidelines from the health department.

"As Naptosa, we welcome the fact that this matter has been resolved. What we are saying is that all must be done in line with the Covid-19 health protocols and in a case where the protocols are not clear, the health department must be consulted for advice because the pandemic is a health-related matter and as teachers, we are not experts in this field," said Mbinda.

Mboxela said protests at the Humansdorp and OR Tambo marking centres took place on Thursday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eastern capeeducationcoronavirusprotests
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
52% - 7559 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
44% - 6318 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 582 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.25
(-0.17)
ZAR/GBP
20.69
(-0.13)
ZAR/EUR
18.40
(-0.19)
ZAR/AUD
11.71
(-0.08)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.35)
Gold
1834.30
(+1.21)
Silver
24.93
(+2.27)
Platinum
1080.50
(+1.55)
Brent Crude
54.81
(0.00)
Palladium
2373.50
(-0.11)
All Share
63713.87
(+0.26)
Top 40
58548.17
(+0.17)
Financial 15
11904.46
(-0.10)
Industrial 25
84813.75
(+1.20)
Resource 10
63219.33
(-1.00)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo