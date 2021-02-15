Matric exam paper leaks: Pupils found guilty won't receive certificates, says Umalusi

Pupils who participated in the leaking and distribution of examination papers will not receive their certificates.

The leaking of the Mathematics Paper 2 and Physical Sciences Paper 2 question papers is currently under investigation by the Hawks.

Technology such as WhatsApp could have been used to share the exam papers.

Umalusi may nullify the certificates of candidates found guilty of having benefited from the leaking of the two matric exam papers, even after receiving their results.

Umalusi's Professor John Volmink said they were concerned by the leak of Mathematics Paper 2 and Physical Sciences Paper 2 question papers during the 2020 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination.

The leak is currently under investigation by the Hawks.

Volmink said there was no doubt that the use of technology in the spread of leaked papers had added another challenge to the management of irregularities by assessment bodies.

"The investigation into the leakage of the two question papers is not complete and will continue until finalised," said Volmink.

"Umalusi may refuse to issue a certificate if a substantial irregularity has occurred in relation to an external assessment. Umalusi council may also cancel a certificate that has been issued to a pupil if, on investigation, the council found that the pupil has not met the requirements for the qualification.

"The council may by notice in writing direct a pupil whose certificate has been cancelled to return the certificate to the council within three weeks after such notice," said Volmink.

"Umalusi is concerned about the occurrence of these serious irregularities and takes the view that strong action must be taken against those pupils and individuals who have made themselves guilty of these acts of dishonesty."

Volmink said the Umalusi executive committee (Exco) noted the isolated and irregularities reported during the writing and marking of examinations, as well as the group copying cases reported in four provinces involving 893 candidates.

"However, Exco is satisfied that, based on available evidence, there were no systemic irregularities reported, which might have compromised the overall credibility and integrity of the November 2020 NSC examinations administered by the Department of Basic Education (DBE).

"Exco approves the release of the DBE results of the November 2020 NSC examinations based on available evidence that the examinations were administered in accordance with the examination policies and regulations," Volmink said.

The department is required to block the results of candidates implicated in irregularities, including those involved in group copying, pending the outcome of its investigation.

Volmink said Exco had resolved that, where there had been unauthorised access to question papers and where there was evidence this went beyond being a passive recipient of the papers, the results of the implicated candidates should be blocked pending further investigation.

The department is required to address the directives for compliance and improvement highlighted in the Quality Assurance of Assessment report and submit an improvement plan to Umalusi by 26 March.

Umalusi commended the department for conducting a successful and credible examination, despite challenges presented by Covid-19 and the leaking of question papers through social media.

