9m ago

add bookmark

Matric exam paper leaks: Pupils found guilty won't receive certificates, says Umalusi

Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Prof. John Volmink. (Photo: Deaan Vivier)
Prof. John Volmink. (Photo: Deaan Vivier)
  • Pupils who participated in the leaking and distribution of examination papers will not receive their certificates.
  • The leaking of the Mathematics Paper 2 and Physical Sciences Paper 2 question papers is currently under investigation by the Hawks.
  • Technology such as WhatsApp could have been used to share the exam papers.

Umalusi may nullify the certificates of candidates found guilty of having benefited from the leaking of the two matric exam papers, even after receiving their results. 

Umalusi's Professor John Volmink said they were concerned by the leak of Mathematics Paper 2 and Physical Sciences Paper 2 question papers during the 2020 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination.

The leak is currently under investigation by the Hawks.

Volmink said there was no doubt that the use of technology in the spread of leaked papers had added another challenge to the management of irregularities by assessment bodies.

"The investigation into the leakage of the two question papers is not complete and will continue until finalised," said Volmink.

"Umalusi may refuse to issue a certificate if a substantial irregularity has occurred in relation to an external assessment. Umalusi council may also cancel a certificate that has been issued to a pupil if, on investigation, the council found that the pupil has not met the requirements for the qualification.

"The council may by notice in writing direct a pupil whose certificate has been cancelled to return the certificate to the council within three weeks after such notice," said Volmink.

READ | 2020 matric exam leaks: Report reveals no widespread leak, integrity of exams not compromised

"Umalusi is concerned about the occurrence of these serious irregularities and takes the view that strong action must be taken against those pupils and individuals who have made themselves guilty of these acts of dishonesty."

Volmink said the Umalusi executive committee (Exco) noted the isolated and irregularities reported during the writing and marking of examinations, as well as the group copying cases reported in four provinces involving 893 candidates.

"However, Exco is satisfied that, based on available evidence, there were no systemic irregularities reported, which might have compromised the overall credibility and integrity of the November 2020 NSC examinations administered by the Department of Basic Education (DBE).

"Exco approves the release of the DBE results of the November 2020 NSC examinations based on available evidence that the examinations were administered in accordance with the examination policies and regulations," Volmink said.

READ HERE | A third of Eastern Cape schools haven't received textbooks, while 610 have no principal, report says

The department is required to block the results of candidates implicated in irregularities, including those involved in group copying, pending the outcome of its investigation.

Volmink said Exco had resolved that, where there had been unauthorised access to question papers and where there was evidence this went beyond being a passive recipient of the papers, the results of the implicated candidates should be blocked pending further investigation.

READ | Schools ready, health and safety of learners, staff top priority, says Motshekga

The department is required to address the directives for compliance and improvement highlighted in the Quality Assurance of Assessment report and submit an improvement plan to Umalusi by 26 March.

Umalusi commended the department for conducting a successful and credible examination, despite challenges presented by Covid-19 and the leaking of question papers through social media. 

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
umalusimatric 2020education
Lottery
R300K for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 797 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
15% - 982 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
73% - 4930 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.42
(+0.79)
ZAR/GBP
20.06
(+0.52)
ZAR/EUR
17.50
(+0.69)
ZAR/AUD
11.22
(+0.58)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+1.02)
Gold
1823.52
(+0.15)
Silver
27.66
(+0.92)
Platinum
1300.50
(+3.69)
Brent Crude
62.55
(0.00)
Palladium
2414.50
(+1.09)
All Share
66819.18
(+1.04)
Top 40
61389.37
(+1.18)
Financial 15
12750.51
(+0.03)
Industrial 25
89217.36
(+0.02)
Resource 10
65058.59
(+3.30)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21040.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo