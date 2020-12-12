5m ago

add bookmark

Matric exam rewrite ruling: Pupils saved from a 'grave injustice', say unions

Jenni Evans
  • Sadtu and Naptosa have welcomed a High Court finding that matrics do not have to rewrite two leaked final papers. 
  • They also hope that there won't be a rush to appeal the judgment. 
  • But the education department is studying the judgment.  

Matric pupils have been saved from a 'grave injustice', said the SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) and the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of SA (Naptosa) following a judgment that matrics do not have to rewrite two leaked final papers.

"Sanity prevailed" in the court judgment that set aside the requirement that matrics should rewrite the Mathematics II and Physical Science II exam papers, after the discovery that they had been leaked, Naptosa said.

According to Naptosa, the decision to make everybody rewrite those subjects was an overreaction. It commended the court for its "sober consideration of the facts".

However, the union hoped there wouldn't be a rush to appeal.

"We call on them to accept the judgment and to rather expend their energies on seeing that those responsible for the leaks be brought to justice and to leave it to the Irregularities Committee to deal with the matter," said Naptosa.

READ | Matrics will not have to rewrite leaked exam papers, court rules

The union also appealed to Umalusi to accept the judgment and not let the "limited" leaks cloud their decision to certify the integrity of the 2020 national senior certificate (NSC) exams.

Sadtu felt it would have been unfair to make the pupils rewrite because the investigation had not been concluded.

"Based on the initial investigation which showed that the number of learners who may have seen the paper are less than 195 out of the 339 000 who wrote the maths paper, which translates to less than 0.06% and an even lower percentage in respect of the physical science paper, there was no basis for a national rewrite," Sadtu said in a statement.

"Our children are tired and need to be protected from any trauma which might have long-term psychological effects. We urge the learners to focus on the last few subjects, rest and recharge as they prepare to further their studies at institutions of higher learning next year."


Sadtu urged commentators and analysts to be fair and to inspire the pupils, instead of casting doubt on their futures.

Meanwhile, the DA called on the Department of Basic Education to respect the court's decision to avoid further delays and disruptions to the 2020 academic year.

The opposition party said it was shocked that in the court papers, the education department could not say who was responsible for the decision.

In its opinion, the investigation into the source of the leak was not adequate.

"This issue should have been addressed immediately after the leak was identified.  If it had been, further leaks could have been prevented and the extent could have been better identified which could have avoided the need for a national rewrite."

It has urged the department to work with quality assurer Umalusi to ensure that the integrity of the 2020 NSC is protected.

Following a short investigation, a preliminary report into the leaks, and an ultimatum by Umalusi that said it would not recognise the results of the two papers if they were not rewritten, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced that the two exams should be taken again.

The announcement left pupils devastated. Many had already handed in their textbooks, got rid of their notes, or travelled to family who lived away from their schools for the longer-than-usual holiday.


The minister decision led to the litigation. Several pupils, the South African Democratic Teachers' Union, and lobby group AfriForum approached the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to have the decision set aside.

On Friday, Judge Norman Davis found that the decision to have matric pupils rewrite the exams was unlawful, finding that the minister was not authorised to make such a call.

Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga later tweeted that the department was studying the judgment.

Meanwhile, a man working for a company that was contracted to print the exam papers was arrested in the course of the investigation into the leak. Themba Daniel Shikwambana appeared in court in connection with the Mathematics II leak and was released on bail.

He will return to court on 27 January.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
angie mo­tshekgaeducation
Lottery
Lekker Friday for one Daily Lotto winner
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
43% - 3551 votes
No, I will not
40% - 3269 votes
Only if it is affordable
17% - 1400 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
view
ZAR/USD
15.18
(-0.22)
ZAR/GBP
20.00
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
18.31
(-0.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.40
(-0.12)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.90)
Gold
1839.26
(+0.01)
Silver
23.94
(+0.03)
Platinum
1011.51
(+0.50)
Brent Crude
49.93
(-0.56)
Palladium
2310.48
(+0.58)
All Share
59412.61
(+0.22)
Top 40
54458.61
(+0.23)
Financial 15
11751.04
(+2.03)
Industrial 25
79659.55
(+0.55)
Resource 10
56663.95
(-0.97)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo