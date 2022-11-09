45m ago

add bookmark

Matric exams: Basic education dept probes 'impossible' Maths Paper 2 question

accreditation
Botho Molosankwe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Government is probing an apparently impossible question in a maths exam.
Government is probing an apparently impossible question in a maths exam.
News24
  • Pupils who wrote Maths Paper 2 on Monday complained that one of the questions was impossible to solve.
  • The Department of Basic Education is investigating that question.
  • Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said that if an error is established, markers will be told to ignore the question.

The Department of Basic Education is investigating a maths question worth seven marks that matric candidates faced in their final exams on Monday.

This, after pupils complained that the Maths Paper 2 question was "impossible" to answer.

According to department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga, the suspected error was reported countrywide after pupils had written the paper.

Once a paper has been written, Mhlanga explained, there is an informal memo discussion comprising pupils and subject teachers to see how the former fared in the exam.

It was during these discussions that pupils mentioned the difficulties they had with Question 5. The complaints, he said, came from all corners of South Africa.

READ | Panel slams 'toxic culture' at Huis Marais and calls for language review at Stellenbosch University

However, Mhlanga assured pupils that there was no need to worry about it.

"We will look into it. We have a panel that reviews every paper. If there is an error, the first step is to remove that mark so that no one is compromised. 

"If an error has been declared, we will tell markers to ignore Question 5 so that everyone is covered and there is fairness.

"As the exam was out of 100, everyone will be marked on 93. The second step is to check what the impact of that was on the pupils."

Explaining what he meant, he said some pupils complained that they wasted time looking for the answer. Others ended up frustrated and stressed.

Mhlanga said officials would look at the overall performance of the pupils. If it is established that the question impacted their exam, the department will ask quality assurance council Umalusi for an upward adjustment of 1% or 2%.

"That is how exams and assessments work around the world," he added.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of basic educationeducationmatric 2022
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 649 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
27% - 2791 votes
I don't use Twitter
67% - 7041 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.81
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.33
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.87
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.51
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.0%
Gold
1,709.18
-0.2%
Silver
21.29
-0.3%
Palladium
1,891.00
-1.7%
Platinum
990.14
-1.3%
Brent Crude
95.36
-2.7%
Top 40
62,832
+0.7%
All Share
69,469
+0.7%
Resource 10
67,816
+1.9%
Industrial 25
81,461
+0.4%
Financial 15
15,848
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Bottelary Conservancy receives special award for its progressive conservation...

10h ago

Bottelary Conservancy receives special award for its progressive conservation achievements
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Cape Flats Krotoa Alumni honour community ‘angels’ at gala event

08 Nov

Cape Flats Krotoa Alumni honour community ‘angels’ at gala event
Hanover Park-based NPO breaks new grounds after performance on Castle of Good...

08 Nov

Hanover Park-based NPO breaks new grounds after performance on Castle of Good Hope's rooftop
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

3h ago

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22305.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo