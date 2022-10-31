21m ago

add bookmark

Matric exams: No 'major' challenges on first day, says basic education dept

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Matric exams kicked off on Monday.
Matric exams kicked off on Monday.
iStock
  • Almost 800 000 pupils sat for a two-hour English paper.
  • The Department of Basic Education said there were no reported disruptions in all provinces.
  • A school in Gauteng, however, experienced some delays. 

The Department of Basic Education said the first day of the National Senior Certificate examination got under way without any "major" challenges in all provinces.

About 794 000 pupils sat for the two-hour English Paper 1 in 6 800 centres on Monday.

In a statement, the department said that, despite the rain in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, there were no reported disruptions.  

However, Ferndale High School in Gauteng apparently experienced some challenges due to the late arrival of some question papers.

Allegations were that there was a shortage of papers delivered to the school - and, while some pupils began writing at 09:00, some had to start writing an hour later. 

Speaking to News24, a pupil from the school said he was among those who started writing at 09:00, but said some of his peers had to face delays.  

READ | Five pupils killed as truck smashes through Potchefstroom school fence

"I was part of the first half of the group that got the paper, and we started at 09:00. We had to finish by 11:00. And the rest of the people in the hall started an hour later, which saw them finish at 12:00," the pupil said.

He said that, even though the group who began writing at 09:00 finished at 11:00, they still had to wait for the rest of the pupils to finish at 12:00 before departing the school hall.

"I can't imagine how they felt seeing others write. I am sure they felt nervous and anxious because they had to wait for the papers, while watching everybody else wrote. I am sure that was a lot of pressure on them."

The department's spokesperson, Steve Mabona, could not confirm the incident.

He said the department would issue a statement on Tuesday.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga praised the class of 2022 for their resilience and perseverance.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgeducationmatric 2022
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should out of form Proteas captain Temba Bavuma be dropped for Thursday's T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No - He is our captain and dips in form happen to everyone.
24% - 589 votes
Yes - Temba is nowhere right now and he needs to stand down if we are to have any chance of winning.
76% - 1830 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.36
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
21.05
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
18.14
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.74
-1.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.7%
Gold
1,637.65
-0.4%
Silver
19.18
-0.4%
Palladium
1,854.00
-2.7%
Platinum
930.00
-1.9%
Brent Crude
95.77
-1.2%
Top 40
60,031
+0.6%
All Share
66,672
+0.4%
Resource 10
62,595
+0.0%
Industrial 25
78,640
+1.5%
Financial 15
15,546
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I'm delighted this video has united people': Robot-dancing Pretoria teacher...

7h ago

'I'm delighted this video has united people': Robot-dancing Pretoria teacher becomes internet sensation
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
PICS | South African para surfers hope to make waves at World Champs

10h ago

PICS | South African para surfers hope to make waves at World Champs
17 deaf matric pupils set to sign their names into history books

12h ago

17 deaf matric pupils set to sign their names into history books
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22299.21) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo