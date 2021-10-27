Matric exams: 'We have done all we could' to prevent question paper leaks - Angie Motshekga

Almost 900 000 matriculants are writing their final exams.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says her department has done all it could to prevent another exam papers leak.

Last year, the Mathematics Paper 2 and Physical Sciences Paper 2 were leaked and it nearly led to a rewrite.

As the Class of 2021 started writing their final exams on Wednesday, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said her department did "all we could" to prevent another exam paper leak.

She said:

We have done all we could possibly do, so if [leaks] happen, I really think it would be quite sad because we have really gone back. We had auditing teams going to provinces and auditing their systems to see if there were any risks.

"They came back with a report to say they think provinces have really put all the necessary measures in place to protect the papers, so we hope that they really don't happen again this year," Motshekga said.

Motshekga, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi and Gauteng Premier David Makhura visited Noordwyk Secondary School in Midrand on Wednesday morning to oversee the first day of the matric exams, which kicked off with an English paper.

Last year, the Mathematics Paper 2 and Physical Sciences Paper 2 were leaked, which almost led to a rewrite.

Motshekga wished the Class of 2021 well, saying they had the "most difficult" time in the build-up to the exams.

"I haven’t seen much, but from what I have seen, we are ready to go. Our kids are assuring us that we are ready to go. This is the class that has had the most difficult of times. They are the Grade 11s of last year, and they only came back to school in July," she said.

While the minister visited classrooms, one parent, Sibongile Lekhuleni, waited eagerly at the gate for her twin children to finish.

Lekhuleni said:

I am happy and I have asked God to bless all the children who are writing matric today so they can pass. It was difficult but I was helping them at home, and the school [has] also been helpful when they were writing their trial exams. They passed the trials so I know they will pass the finals as well.

A total of 897 786 candidates have enrolled for the exams – 735 677 full-time and 162 109 part-time.

This year, Gauteng has 175 599 candidates – an increase of 17.55% from 2020. It is the second-highest number of candidates. KwaZulu-Natal has 201 107, the highest number.

The exams conclude on 7 December.

