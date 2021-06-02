45m ago

Matric mid-year exams cancelled - report

accreditation
Compiled by Alex Mitchley
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga.
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga.
  • The Department of Basic Education has scrapped mid-year exams for matric pupils.
  • This was announced by Minister Angie Motshekga during a presentation to the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education.
  • This move is to allow Grade 12 pupils more time to cover the curriculum.

The Department of Basic Education has scrapped mid-year exams for matric pupils to allow time to "cover" the years' curriculum.

The Sowetan reported on Wednesday that Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga made the announcement during a presentation to the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education.

Motshekga said the plan was to keep the Grade 12 pupils in class for as long as possible.

"We want to make up for the loss of time and for them to cover the curriculum. They did not go on holiday in March, and most of the schools are giving extra classes. The [usual] June period of exams will be used to cover the curriculum. We also have a team monitoring Covid-19 infections on a daily basis," Motshekga was quoted as saying.

Last week, the minister gazetted new regulations under the Disaster Management Act which will see primary schooling take a step closer to normality.

Primary schools to return to normal daily attendance under new regulations

News24 reported that pupils from Grades R to 7 are expected to return to school daily in July under the new regulations.

According to the regulations, primary school pupils (those in grades R to 7) must return to daily attendance and a traditional timetable from 26 July, provided that the risk-adjusted differentiated strategy is implemented.

Schools for special needs pupils will also return to the daily attendance and regular timetables from 26 July for those in grade R to 7.

The regulations further direct that, where practical, teaching and learning may be conducted outside the confines of a classroom, provided that all Covid-19 health and safety measures are followed.

Motshekga also provided an extensive list of contact sports that must be suspended.

Read more on:
department of basic educationangie motshekgaeducationcoronavirus
