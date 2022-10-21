1h ago

Matric pupil arrested for allegedly stabbing Free State teacher to death at her home

Tebogo Monama
A pupil has killed a teacher.
  • A Free State physical science teacher was stabbed to death, allegedly by a Grade 12 pupil.  
  • The 21-year-old pupil has been arrested.
  • Free State Education MEC Tate Makgoe is expected to visit the teacher's family.

Less than two weeks before matric exams start, a Grade 12 pupil allegedly stabbed a 35-year-old Free State teacher to death.

According to Free State education department spokesperson Howard Ndaba, the 21-year-old pupil killed physical science teacher, Matefo Mphosela, in her home on Thursday night.

Ndaba said it was unclear what the pupil was doing at the teacher's house.

The pupil was arrested and the motive for the killing is unknown.

Mphosela taught at Kopanong Combined School.

The school's principal, Nameng Sehloho, described Mphosela as a hardworking and committed teacher, who routinely helped matriculants attain a high pass rate.

"In 2019, she gave us 85%, in 2020, 82% and last year, 84.2% in physical science. We have lost a consummate educator, a fountain of knowledge and a paragon of a noble teaching profession," he said.

Pupils and teachers at the school are receiving counselling. 

In a statement, Free State Education MEC Tate Makgoe said he was devastated by the teacher's death. 

Makgoe is expected to visit the teacher's family on Saturday. 

Comment from the provincial police will be added once received.

