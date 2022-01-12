1h ago

Matric pupil eagerly awaiting exam results among 14 killed in Eastern Cape floods

Malibongwe Dayimani
Grade 12 pupil Yonela Pamla from Masixole High School was excitedly awaiting her matric results when she died in the floods on Saturday.
Supplied
  • A matric pupil is among six people who died in floods in the Buffalo City metro over the weekend.
  • Fourteen people died as a result of floods in the Eastern Cape.
  • Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu visited the storm-ravaged Mdantsane on Tuesday to assess the damage.

The grief-stricken family of an Eastern Cape matric pupil who died during devastating floods in Mdantsane on Saturday said the matriculant was counting down the days, eagerly awaiting her matric results.

Yonela Pamla, 18, died alongside five other people in the Buffalo City metro after her NU 3 shack was washed away by floods on Saturday afternoon. She shared the home with her mother, Nonceba, and sister, Athule.

Fourteen people died due to floods in the Eastern Cape over the weekend while hundreds have been left homeless.

Seventy people are being housed at two public halls in Mdantsane while many more have sought refuge at relatives and neighbours.

Yonela, a Masixole High School pupil, drowned during the tragic events.

Yonela's 17-year-old sister, Athule, and her 44-year-old mother, Nonceba, narrowly escape the flood waters by clinging onto a tree for three hours before being rescued.

Athule told News24 she managed to save her mother from being swept away by the raging waters that claimed her sister. Their two-roomed shack, which was erected in a creek, was washed away by the storm.

Athule said her mother would not be alive had she not grabbed her arm and dragged her towards the tree.

The brave teen managed to guide her mother to hold onto a tree branch while they were shoulder deep in water.

Unfortunately, Yonela was not so lucky.

Her lifeless body was later found downstream, said Nonceba.

"We were shoulder deep in the water despite being on top of a tree. It was terrifying," Athule said.

She described her older sister as a caring person who protected her from trouble.

The mother and daughter suffered bad bruises during the incident.

A sobbing Nonceba described her deceased daughter as a dedicated pupil who worked hard towards her dream of becoming a social worker. 

She added:

She studied very hard. She spent six weeks at her school's study camp with teachers and support staff. After writing exams, she was in high spirits and told me that she believed she performed well.

She said Yonela had plans to break the cycle of poverty at home.

"She was a very responsible child. I sacrificed everything for her because she was a good child. I used my last money to buy her toiletries, night gowns and blankets for her study camp," said Nonceba.

Speaking at the NU 7 community hall in Mdantsane, where Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu and Eastern Cape Social Development MEC Siphokazi Mani-Lusithi visited on Tuesday, Nonceba said she was an unemployed single mother of three who was making a living selling frozen meat.

floods
Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu (centre), Buffalo City Metro Deputy Mayor Princess Faku (in black) and Eastern Cape Social Development MEC Siphokazi Mani-Lusithi talk to Yonela Pamla's mother, Nonceba.
News24 Malibongwe Dayimani
floods
Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu and Eastern Cape Social Development MEC Siphokazi Mani-Lusithi.
News24 Malibongwe Dayimani

The hall is one of two public facilities sheltering victims of the floods.

Nonceba said the family was struggling to come to terms with their loss.

A family friend is sheltering Nonceba and her daughter after their home was washed away.

Zulu and Mani-Lusithi spent the day in the Buffalo City metro assessing the damage and overseeing work done to support flood victims.

Zulu called on communities and local and national government to be proactive when dealing with natural disasters.

"We know that these natural disasters happen every year when the rain or fires come. We need to engage communities and tell them they can't build houses in places where it rains and so on. Also, communities need to have an evacuation plan. There must be assembly points when it is burning," said Zulu.

She also called for stronger working relations between all spheres of government.

Mani-Lusithi said 70 homeless people were being sheltered in two community halls in Mdantsane.

Mani-Lusithi added that her department was working with Meals on Wheels, Sassa, National Lottery and Gift of the Givers to provide temporary relief to flood victims.

