Matric pupil out buying food among those allegedly killed by man who later shot himself - report

An 18-year-old has reportedly died after being shot while buying food with his dad in Vanderbijlpark.

According to police, the motorist allegedly shot several people.

CCTV footage shared on Twitter showed the man getting out of a brown BMW X5 and shooting himself in full view of people at a petrol station.

One of the people allegedly killed by an unknown gunman in Vanderbijlpark on Tuesday was a promising 18-year-old who was due to start his matric studies this year, according to a report.

Nathan Hebler was buying food at a takeaway joint with his dad Johan when he was shot three times, allegedly by a motorist firing wildly, Netwerk24 reported.

A teacher told the publication that Hebler had looked forward to a bright future and had been a very good athlete and rugby player.

Two of the three people allegedly shot by the man who later killed himself in full view of motorists at a petrol station in Sharpeville had since died, police confirmed on Wednesday.

According to police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele, the motorist who was in a BMW X5, had allegedly shot several people in Vanderbijlpark at around 19:00.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived in Frikkie Meyer Boulevard around 19:00 on Tuesday to find two men, 18, and 45, lying in the parking lot.

"Both men had sustained a gunshot wound and were in a critical condition. A third man, who was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot, was found in a serious condition."

Shooting

The alleged shooter was later found dead at a filling station in Sharpeville after allegedly shooting himself, Makhubele said. Makhubele said another victim who was also shot was still in hospital.

The motive for the shooting was not yet clear.

CCTV footage believed to be of the incident shows a luxury SUV pulling into the petrol station and stopping.

A man emerges from the driver's seat with his hands in the air. An object can be seen in his right hand.

He appears to be talking, but it's unclear if he's speaking to anyone in particular.

He then walks a few metres ahead of the car before stopping and putting his right hand to his head.

His body suddenly jerks and he falls to the ground.All the while, other motorists are parked nearby.

"The motive of the shooting is unknown. Police are currently trying to establish who the person is," said Makhubele.

- Compiled by Jenna Etheridge. Additional reporting by Sesona Ngqakamba.