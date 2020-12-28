Matric pupil scores ConCourt win after school denies him entrance to an exam

The Constitutional Court has ordered that Johannes Moko be allowed to write his exam by 15 January, 2021.

Moko was supposed to write the exam in November, but was denied entrance to the school by the acting principal.

The court also ordered that his results be released at the same time as other learners in February.

The Constitutional Court has ruled in favour of a Limpopo matric pupil who hauled his acting school principal to court after he was denied entrance to an exam after missing an extra lesson.

In a unanimous ruling on Monday, the apex court found that the acting principal of Malusi Secondary School, Tlou Mokgonyana, had violated Johannes Moko’s right to an education when he denied the pupil entrance to the school to write his Business Studies Paper 2 on 25 November because Moko had missed an extra class.

“It is most unfortunate that the first respondent (Mokgonyana) did not deem it necessary to take us into his confidence regarding what could have caused him to act as he did. Is there a policy or established practice that no learner is to be allowed to sit for an examination if they did not attend extra lessons? Or was the first respondent acting on a frolic of his own?” said Justice Sisi Khampepe in the ruling.

According to court papers, on the day of the exam Moko was met at the gate by Mokgonyana who demanded he bring a parent or guardian to explain why he did not attend an extra lesson before being allowed into the school.

Moko’s family was not immediately available to come to the school, and by the time he was let in the exam had already started. This meant that Moko would only be able to write a supplementary exam in May 2021.

Matter of urgency

Distraught at the thought of this Moko filed an urgent application in the Polokwane High Court for him to be allowed to write the exam immediately. The matter was struck off the roll because the court was of the view that there was no urgency as Moko could rewrite the exam in 2021.

Khampepe's ruling said:

“I cannot conceive of how the High Court could not have found the matter to be urgent. Luckily, Mr Moko’s determination to write the examination before the results are released, so that he can access further education in 2021, has resulted in the respondents’ offer in their submissions in this court that he will be given an opportunity to write the examination in January 2021."

The court ordered that Moko be allowed to write his exam by 15 January and that his result be released at the same time as the rest of the matric results in February.

Other respondents in the matter were the Limpopo Department of Education, the department's head, the Minister of Basic Education, and regulatory board Umalusi.

None of the respondents opposed the application and all have filed notices to abide by the decision of this court.