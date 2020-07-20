Matric pupil suspended for 'headbutting' teacher after school closes over Covid-19 case

A matric pupil at a North West school has been suspended for allegedly headbutting a teacher last week.

A Grade 12 pupil has been suspended for allegedly assaulting a teacher upon learning that his school would close following a positive Covid-19 case.



According to North West Department of Education spokesperson Elias Malindi, the incident occurred at the Motswedi Secondary School near Zeerust on Thursday.

A group of matric learners allegedly assaulted the teacher and video footage of the incident was distributed on social media pages.

"On the day of the incident, subdistrict officials and the school management assembled learners at the school to [inform] them of the temporary school closure due to a confirmed case of Covid-19 among the teachers," Malindi said.

"After the meeting, some of the learners were unhappy about the decision of closing the school and were seen arguing and assaulting a teacher. One of the learners was seen headbutting the teacher while others were insulting him."

'Unacceptable, indecent behaviour'

North West Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela said she was "disappointed by the unacceptable and indecent behaviour" of the pupils.

"This behaviour of assaulting teachers in our schools by learners is totally unacceptable. In 2018, an educator was stabbed to death by a learner in the same subdistrict and we cannot allow such a deplorable behaviour to resurface in our schools.

"As a department we view this as a very serious offence to be committed by learners. Teachers are parents to learners while they are in school and no child will be allowed to raise a hand towards them.

"l have instructed the officials of the department to ensure that a disciplinary hearing takes place as soon as possible against all learners involved in the incident", said Matsemela.

The learner was suspended with immediate effect after the incident. The disciplinary hearing is expected to take place this week after the school has been decontaminated and disinfected.

