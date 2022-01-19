Matric results: 'A challenging year' - but Mohamed bags 10 distinctions

Mohamed Zidan Cassim obtained distinctions in all 10 of his subjects.

Cassim described 2021 as a challenging year, but also one of the best years in his schooling career.

He plans to study computer and electrical engineering at the University of Cape Town.

Support others and let others support you.



This is the valuable lesson that Mohamed Zidan Cassim, 18, says he can take from his matric year.

Cassim, from St David's Marist High School for Boys in Inanda, Johannesburg, obtained distinctions in all 10 of his subjects - English, Afrikaans, Life Orientation, Mathematics, Business Studies, Information Technology, Physical Science, Accounting, Advanced Programme Mathematics and Computer Applications Technology.

The school said the matric class of 2021 achieved a 100% pass rate, with a 94% bachelor degree pass for the IEC NSC examinations.

The principal, Mike Thiel, said the class of 2021 experienced two critical years of schooling, disrupted by Covid-19.

While there remained a high level of excellence in the delivery of education and support, there were challenges on many levels for the pupils, he added.

"We are, therefore, exceptionally proud of our boys for the results they achieved across the board, but more so for the resilience and camaraderie for one another that was shown during this time.



"I believe that the skills and character built over this time will equip them well for a world that requires agility, creative problem-solving, kindness and compassion."

Cassim described the year as challenging, but also one of the best years in his schooling career.

He said:

There were a lot of challenges, like Covid-19, and the workload for matric was quite a lot. It was quite difficult, not really being able to see friends and socialise as much. It was definitely a challenging year, but I think it was also the year I learnt the most about myself and the challenges were definitely worth it.

Cassim said 2021 also allowed him to "come out of his shell" - and to discover what he wanted to do in life.



"I think I really found a huge interest in engineering, but particularly an interest in being able to help people.

"The main thing I discovered in 2021 is that the most valuable thing you can do is to support others and let others support you," he said.

In preparing for the final exams, Cassim said he made sure his work was easily accessible.

Tests

"In your matric year, you have a lot of tests and assignments, so if you have a list of what assignments and tests you have coming up, that is quite helpful as well."

In his spare time, Cassim enjoys going out with friends, playing soccer and writing, especially poetry.

"Programming I also find really fun. We started these programmes in Grade 8 and 9, where we would build robots and I really enjoyed continuing to work with those."

Cassim said he hoped to study computer and electrical engineering at the University of Cape Town.

He has also applied at overseas universities, where he hopes to be accepted.

His advice to the matriculants of 2022 is: "As much as possible, try and help others where you can and accept help where others can help you. You can't really do everything on your own."