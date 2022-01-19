46m ago

add bookmark

Matric results: Harvard and Oxford the next stop for top achieving St John's pupils

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Sazi Bongwe has been accepted to Harvard University.
Sazi Bongwe has been accepted to Harvard University.
Supplied
  • Lwandle Ntshangase from St John's College has been accepted at Oxford University to study law.   
  • He achieved an average 91.2% pass and is in the top 1% for English and Life Orientation. 
  • Sazi Bongwe, also from St John's College, will study at Harvard University later this year.   

Two St John’s College matric candidates will study at prestigious international universities after bagging impressive results.  

Lwandle Ntshangase has been accepted at Oxford University in England to study law.   

Sazi Bongwe, on the other hand, will jet off to the US to study at Havard University later this year.  

Ntshangase achieved an average 91.2% pass and is in the top 1% for English and Life Orientation. He earned seven distinctions in English, French, History, isiZulu, Life Orientation, Mathematics and Physical Science. 

READ | Find your Matric results on News24

Ntshangase said he had always been interested in law and governance and that was why he applied to study at Oxford. 

In Grade 10, he added, he decided he wanted to apply to the university, saying he only committed to the plan at the beginning of his matric year.  

Ntshangase admitted the pandemic had a big impact on his studies. 

"I really struggled to adapt to the pandemic, the first lockdown was the toughest. Online school wasn't really something I enjoyed doing. It was really hard being engaged on the online platform."

He said he adapted, but the anxiety around lockdowns was disruptive to learning.  

Lwandle Ntshangase
Lwandle Ntshangase is going to study law at Oxford University.

Between now and September, when the academic year starts in Oxford, Ntshangase added he would be completing his A-levels and then getting much-deserved rest. 

"I get to rest as much as those who are taking gaps years because I'll only start school in September or October. I can relax and recharge without fully committing to a gap year." 

He said he was looking forward to his new life overseas.  

READ | Umalusi gives 2021's matric results the all-clear

"I want to try something new and really build more independence. The thought behind that isn't necessarily wanting to get away from home. I think being away and being in a space where I have to quasi-fend for myself was something that I wanted to do to build those skills faster." 

Academically, he is looking forward to concentrating more on subjects he has an interest in.

He said:

I am looking forward to having a more dedicated set of subjects that are more my interest. Being able to specialise is something I look forward to.

Bongwe, on the other hand, achieved an average of 95.9% and nine distinctions in Dramatic Arts, English, History, isiZulu, Life Orientation, Mathematics, Physical Science, Advanced Programme Mathematics and Advanced Progamme English.

He was also among the top 1% candidates in Dramatic Arts, English, isiZulu, Life Orientation and Physical Sciences. 

Bongwe said he was going to use the next two years to explore his options.

"I only get to decide at the end of my second year. I get to explore and do courses that are in different disciplines, which I'm excited about. My current ideas are applied Maths and Economics, otherwise government or social studies." 

Before going to Harvard, Bongwe, who was the head boy, will use the first few months of the year to work on his website - where he is trying to produce a magazine and job shadowing at New Frame as well as tutoring. 

On his interest in journalism, he said: "At the beginning of lockdown, I started writing a lot more intentionally. There's a lot of social discourse happening, and I think it was at that point that I was looking forward to very good, incredible journalism to provide commentary. I was drawn to the good journalism I did find but also knowing how much capacity journalism has to effect positive things." 

Bongwe said he would continue writing irrespective of his career path.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
educationmatric 2021
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.53
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
21.13
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.59
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.16
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Gold
1,811.85
-0.1%
Silver
23.42
-0.2%
Palladium
1,893.00
-0.6%
Platinum
978.50
-0.7%
Brent Crude
87.51
+1.2%
Top 40
68,282
0.0%
All Share
74,956
0.0%
Resource 10
74,510
0.0%
Industrial 25
94,294
0.0%
Financial 15
15,338
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo