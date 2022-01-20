1h ago

Matric results: One of the top pupils credits success to grandmother who raised her after mom died

Ntwaagae Seleka
Minister Angie Motshekga with the Class of 2021
Minister Angie Motshekga with the Class of 2021
Ntwaagae Seleka
  • A top matriculant has dedicated her success to her grandmother. 
  • Asanda Manyanda Mdlalose wishes to become a judge and contribute to changing the judicial system.
  • Mdlalose was raised by her grandmother and both survive on a social grant. 

One of the best matriculants in the country has ambitions to change the country's judicial system.

Asanda Manyanda Mdlalose from Lethamoya Secondary School in Madadeni, Newcastle, was among the best students invited to have breakfast with Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga in Houghton on Thursday.

Mdlalose said her tough upbringing didn't deter her from achieving her dream.

Her grandmother raised Mdlalose following the death of her mother.

"I am not from a middle-class family. I am from an ordinary South African family. My grandmother raised me after the passing of my mother. We survive through her social grant.

"My grandmother is my pillar of strength. Everything I want to achieve is possible as long as she is next to me," Mdlalose said.

Mdlalose had hoped to achieve distinctions in all seven subjects she took last year and would confirm her results on Friday.

"I want to be a better person in future. I want to see my life changing. I would love to see my grandmother live a better life than her current one. 

She said:

She tells me every day that she believes in me. Indeed, she believes in me. She told me that I would make it one day in life, and today I have made her proud.

"When I received the news that I was among the best in the country, I was shocked. I cried. I asked myself why and how it could be me and not someone else. As much as I have worked hard, I never thought I would be among the best in the country," said Mdlalose. 

"I am over the moon. My grandmother is excited. She was ecstatic when she heard that I was among the best pupils. She wanted to tell everyone in our area that her child has made it to the top."

Mdlalose is going to study law at the University of Cape Town. 

"My dream is to become a judge. I want to bring change in the judicial system of the country. I believe that there is some contribution that I could make in future to change the judicial system," Mdlalose said.

